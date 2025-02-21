Gibson Custom Announces the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom

(PPR) Gibson Custom is proud to unveil its next global release in homage to two of the most legendary, successful, and respected guitarists of all time, Eric Clapton and Albert Lee. Introducing the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom, a piece of music history that's directly associated with two of the world's foremost guitarists.

The guitar comes with a second pickguard, hand-signed by both Eric Clapton and Albert Lee and presented in a collectible wooden display case. The Gibson Custom Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom is available now for early access via Guitar Center, the Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and on Gibson.com. It will be available worldwide at authorized, premium Gibson dealers starting on February 25.

Performing with the Yardbirds, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek & The Dominos, Delaney & Bonnie, and as a solo artist, Eric Clapton has inspired countless players. Clapton has won 18 GRAMMY Awards, received the Brit Award for "Outstanding Contribution to Music," four Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was awarded a CBE for services to music. He is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds and Cream. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He is the co-founder and a patron of the Crossroads Centre, a substance abuse rehabilitation facility on Antigua that has helped countless people overcome substance abuse. Check it out here

During Cream's first American tour, Eric purchased a three-pickup 1958 Les Paul Custom, serial number 8 6320, which he used on Disraeli Gears, multiple tours, including with Delaney & Bonnie, and on and off throughout the rest of the 1960s and 70s. In 1979, he gifted the guitar to fellow legendary guitarist Albert Lee, who continues to be inspired by it and uses it to this day. Now, Gibson Custom is proud to introduce the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom, a loving tribute to Clapton's original Cream-era 1958 Les Paul Custom. This special limited run uses ultra-precise Murphy Lab aging techniques to aid in handcrafting a reproduction of this legendary guitar. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted, from the exact playing wear to the sonic character. It features a hand-selected, ultra-lightweight, one-piece, all-mahogany body, a mahogany neck with an ebony fretboard with Custom mother-of-pearl block inlays and 22 historic medium jumbo frets, and the same neck profile as the original guitar. The hardware is aged gold, including the Grover tuners, ABR-1 bridge, Stop Bar tailpiece, and pickup covers. The three pickups are unpotted Custombuckers, with the middle pickup mounted with the screws oriented towards the neck, just as they are on the original guitar. The volume and tone controls use CTS 500k audio taper potentiometers that are hand-wired to paper-in-oil capacitors, while the Murphy Lab aging simulates the exact aging and wear patterns that Eric and Albert created.

Only 150 of these exceptional guitars have been handcrafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop and Murphy Lab in Nashville, Tennessee. The custom Duck Brothers-inspired case includes the guitar, along with a second pickguard, signed by both Eric Clapton and Albert Lee in a collectible wooden display case, a Certificate of Authenticity booklet with a photo by Chuck Stewart, a black leather Archive Series strap, and a Gibson Custom switch plate medallion. Here is your opportunity to own a piece of music history owned and played by two guitar icons.

