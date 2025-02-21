Goo Goo Dolls Share Cover Of INXS Classic 'Don't Change'

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls debut a cover of INXS' "Don't Change," which was recorded semi-acoustically for the radio show Modern Rock Live Los Angeles in 1996. This rendition will appear as a bonus track on the band's 30th Anniversary reissue of their fifth studio album, A Boy Named Goo. The deluxe edition is set for release exactly 30 years to the day on March 14.

Originally released in 1995, A Boy Named Goo catapulted the band to mainstream success and was Certified 2x Platinum within a year of its release. Driven by the smash hit "Name," the record also included the singles "Flat Top," "Naked," "Only One" and "Long Way Down."

The 24-track, deluxe 2xLP format will include the original album, plus an unreleased live concert performance recorded in Las Vegas on March 10, 1996. The 2xCD deluxe edition contains 34 tracks and includes the live concert, plus 4 B-sides from the era and 6 songs recorded for Modern Rock Live. There is also a limited 2xLP edition pressed on sea blue vinyl available exclusively via the band's webstore.

In addition, the band will take their lauded live show back on the road this year with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

