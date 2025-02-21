Hannah Anders Shares New Single 'Like A Lady'

(PN) Hannah Anders delivers listeners a new hit, "Like A Lady." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Hannah Anders delivers a powerhouse anthem with "Like A Lady," channeling the bold, unapologetic energy of early 2000s female country - something modern audiences have been craving. The song's sharp storytelling paints a vivid picture of an insecure ex-girlfriend belittling Anders, but rather than dwelling on bitterness, it transforms into a defiant celebration of self-worth.
With lyrics like, "A man like mine don't tolerate, a girl like you for long / He saved up his lovin' till, the right one came along," paired with electrifying southern rock instrumentation, "Like A Lady" is the ultimate honky-tonk anthem of resilience. It's a confident, high-energy track that fuses classic country storytelling with a modern, rebellious edge. "Like A Lady" was written by Hannah Blaylock and Matt Stell and produced by Dr. Ford.
Anders describes the track as "a fun, confident statement and a reminder to keep it classy while calling it like it is. It's the kind of song that gives you the confidence to set the record straight while celebrating the love and respect that come from treating each other right. With bold lyrics and a catchy hook, this song is equal parts attitude and empowerment - because a good man knows how to treat a lady, like a lady."
