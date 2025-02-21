Ian Munsick To Deliver 'Eagle Feather' In April

(EBM) With the 2023 release of his sophomore album White Buffalo, Wyoming native Ian Munsick spread the Rocky Mountain gospel with his raw, untamed depiction of the American West. Expanding on the concepts of the land, people, culture and stories that inspire him, Munsick is readying the project's follow-up, announcing his 20-track third studio album, Eagle Feather, due on April 18, 2025 via Warner Music Nashville.

While the white buffalo represents prosperity and rebirth, the eagle feather is inspired by the native symbol representing honor, strength and wisdom, and serves as a continuation of his sophomore project by highlighting Munsick's personal growth through life experiences and lessons learned that have shaped him into who he is.

"Eagle Feather is a tribute to a sacred way of life. One that epitomizes the voice of country music, yet is rarely heard among the masses," Munsick reflects on the album's concept. "Every one of these 20 songs is rooted in true, personal experiences that have helped create the man I am today. I offer this body of work to anyone that loves the freedom that inspires our spirit when we look over a sunset on the mountain. Or the sanctity of returning to the people and places we care about the most. May you both receive and gift your Eagle Feather."

Produced by Munsick, Jared Conrad and Jeremy Spillman, Eagle Feather features 20 tracks, including duets with Lainey Wilson and Flatland Cavalry lead singer Cleto Cordero, with songwriter credits by fellow singer/songwriters Caitlyn Smith and Stephen Wilson Jr. as well as two rare outside cuts in "Drink Around" and today's release, "Horses Not Hearts."

Available today and written by Andy Albert, Michael Tyler and Ben Stennis, "Horses Not Hearts" debunks the common trope that often paints cowboys as heartbreakers on the run. "All the best cowboys I know are men of character. People that you'd want as your neighbor," Munsick observes, "but somewhere along the trail, cowboys got a reputation of being heartbreaking outlaws who run recklessly through the world. I thought it was time to set the record straight... real cowboys break horses, not hearts."

Munsick followed the release of White Buffalo with a coinciding documentary in 2024 titled White Buffalo: Voices of the West, expanding on the album's concept by exploring the modern-day relationship between cowboys, ranchers and Native American tribes, and how they often rely on each other to live off the land out west. The documentary received 19 awards and 14 film festival selections, and was recently named Best Documentary of 2024 by Cowboys & Indians. The Crow Tribe officially adopted Munsick last year during his sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut following his work with them on the documentary.

Munsick is currently headlining his spring 2025 Horses Are Faster Tour featuring a rotating lineup of support including Colby Acuff, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Hudson Westbrook and Jake Worthington. In 2024, Munsick opened on select dates of Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour and supported Morgan Wallen on select dates of his record-setting One Night At A Time Tour.

Eagle Feather tracklisting (songwriters in parentheses):

1) Prairie Lament (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

2) Too Many Trees (Ian Munsick, Wynn Varble)

3) Horses Not Hearts (Andy Albert, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis)

4) Eagle Feather (Ian Munsick, Stephen Wilson Jr.)

5) Grass In The Middle Of A Dirt Road (Ian Munsick, Jacob Davis, Josh Miller)

6) God Bless The West ft. Cleto Cordero (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Casey Beathard)

7) Caroline (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Phil O'Donnell)

8) Stampede ( Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell, Jeremy Spillman)

9) Prairie Lament ii (Ian Munsick)

10) Wolf Creek Road (Ian Munsick, Abram Dean, Jeremy Spillman)

11) Feather In My Hat ft. Lainey Wilson (Ian Munsick, Caitlyn Smith, Marc Scilbila)

12) Fixin' Me (Ian Munsick, Trannie Anderson, Jared Conrad)

13) Drink Around (Wyatt McCubbin, Travis Wood, Jared Kiem)

14) Made Her That Way (Ian Munsick)

15) Good Dogs & Sad Songs (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Rivers Rutherford)

16) Firewater (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde)

17) Western Woman (Ian Munsick, Billy Montana, Randy Montana)

18) Cheyenne (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

19) Prairie Lament iii (Ian Munsick and Jeremy Spillman)

20) The Gate (Ian Munsick, Benjy Davis, Josh Kerr)

