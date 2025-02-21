Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video

(SMN) ACM New Male Artist of the Year Nate Smith and country rock superstar HARDY release their highly anticipated new single and music video for "Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend." The track was written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps while the video was directed by Spidey Smith and features actor and comedian Kevin James and digital creators Sophia La Corte and Amanda Mertz. Watch the video here.

"I've been a fan of HARDY for a long time," says Smith. "I still remember the first time I heard Rednecker-his authenticity was undeniable. Not only is he one of the most sought-after songwriters in country music, but he's also a massive star in his own right. Having him join me on this song is truly humbling. From the start, we both knew this song had to be done this way-it speaks to so many people in a way that feels real. And on top of that, it's easily one of the catchiest songs I've ever been a part of. I can't wait to hear crowds singing it at the top of their lungs everywhere I go this year.

Now, I might be speaking for HARDY here, but deep down, I think we're just a couple of random geeks with the same sense of humor. You wouldn't believe how much we laughed on set. Then, to top it all off, we brought in one of the greatest comedians of all time-Kevin James! I've gotten to know Kevin recently, and on a whim, I sent him a video (half-jokingly) asking if he'd take the lead role in the video. I never imagined he'd actually say yes! Not only is he a legend in his craft, but he's an even better human being. The biggest takeaway from this whole experience? The generosity of people like HARDY, Kevin James, and so many others who have allowed me to live my wildest dreams. Dream big, y'all!"

With new music on the horizon, Smith is taking his Through The Smoke World Tour to Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom as well as stops at C2C Festival. He will also hit the road this summer with Jason Aldean on his upcoming Full Throttle Tour.

