Randy Houser Recruits Cody Johnson For 'Cancel'

(EBM) With the arrival of Note To Self Deluxe, multi-Platinum artist Randy Houser releases a collaborative take of his song "Cancel" featuring country superstar Cody Johnson via Magnolia Music Group.

Written by Houser and co-produced with Jay Tooke, "Cancel" draws on spiritual introspection to promote forgiveness, calling for empathy while emphasizing the importance of listening to others and avoiding judgment.

"After I wrote it, I went on Cody's bus, and we talked about cutting it together," shares Houser. "I was honored that something so meaningful to me was also important enough to him to want to be a part of it."

With four new collaborations, Note To Self Deluxe expands on his 2022 project, praised by Saving Country Music as "an album full of rich tones and expressive moments, and best of all is the vocals of Randy Houser himself," while Tennessean shares that his "forthright songwriting expresses blue-collar and home-grown values."

Previously released tracks "Still That Cowboy" with Miranda Lambert, boasted by Billboard as a "top-shelf track" and "a match made in heaven" by Whiskey Riff, along with "Rub A Little Dirt On It" with Riley Green and "Country Round Here Tonight" with Justin Moore, are also featured on Note To Self Deluxe.

Last week during one of two sold-out electrifying performances at Bridgestone Arena as part of Johnson's Leather Deluxe Tour, Houser was surprised mid-set by his son Huck and actor Johnny Galecki, who presented him with a RIAA Certified-Gold plaque for title track "Note To Self," marking Houser's first Gold record with Magnolia Music Group.

Houser returned to Australia last month and rang in the New Year with a performance at the Sydney Opera House in addition to a sold-out solo-acoustic show in Melbourne. Houser will perform at festivals across the U.S. this summer, including Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Roostertail Music Festival, Lakefront Music Fest and the Red, White & Brauen Festival.

Note To Self Deluxe Tracklist:

Songwriters in parentheses

1. Still That Cowboy feat. Miranda Lambert (Randy Houser, Matt Rogers, Josh Hoge)

2. Workin' Man (Randy Houser, Randy Montana)

3. Note To Self (Randy Houser, Bobby Pinson, Casey Beathard, Ross Copperman)

4. Country Round Here Tonight feat. Justin Moore (Randy Houser, Brice Long, Jeff Hyde)

5. Take It To The Bank (Randy Houser, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

6. Call Me (Randy Houser, Paul Overstreet, Andrew Albert)

7. Out And Down (Randy Houser, Matt Rogers, Chris Destefano)

8. Rub A Little Dirt On It feat. Riley Green (Randy Houser, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

9. American Dreamer (Randy Houser, Brett Warren, Brad Warren)

10. Remember How To Pray (Randy Houser, Kendell Marvel)

11. Cancel feat. Cody Johnson (Randy Houser)

12. Still That Cowboy (Randy Houser, Matt Rogers, Josh Hoge)

13. Country Round Here Tonight (Randy Houser, Brice Long, Jeff Hyde)

14. Rub A Little Dirt On It (Randy Houser, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Randy Houser Tour Dates:

March 1 | Wild Country Off Road | Leakesville, MS

March 11 | WUSY Heart Strings | Chattanooga, TN

April 16 | Carlisle Theatre | Carlisle, PA

April 17 | Penn's Peak | Jim Thorpe, PA

May 30 | Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam | Panama City Beach, FL

July 4 | Roostertail Music Festival | Madison, IN

July 12 | Lakefront Music Fest | Prior Lake, MN

July 17 | Marshall-Putnam County Fair | Henry, IL

July 18 | Buchanan County Fair | Independence, IA

Aug. 21 | Concert in the Corn | Mason, WI

Aug. 22 | Country in the Burg | Cedarburg, WI

Aug. 23 | Red, White & Brauen Festival | Huntingburg, IN

Related Stories

Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'

Randy Houser and Justin Moore Team For 'Country Round Here Tonight'

Randy Houser And Riley Green 'Rub A Little Dirt On It'

T. Graham Brown Releases Surprise Track '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' With Randy Houser

News > Randy Houser