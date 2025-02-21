Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson releases "Happen To Me"-an upbeat, high-energy track that's bound to light up the dance floor. Fans have been eagerly anticipating its release, with many already dubbing it the song of the summer. The song has already racked up over 6M views across social media.

"'Happen To Me' is all about dancing through heartbreak," said Dickerson. "When we first started writing, I thought, 'What's a song that makes every girl want to get up and dance when it plays?' So we kicked off the chorus with 'Girls just want to have fun,' and kept building from there."

Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris LaCorte, the song blends catchy rhythms with infectious lyrics to capture the excitement and carefree vibe of a spontaneous night out. The story follows a connection between two people where the past doesn't matter; it's all about enjoying the moment.

With its sing-along chorus and playful tone, the song captures the spirit of the iconic Cyndi Lauper hit 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun.' Mixing country and pop elements with a bouncy beat, witty lyrics, and just the right amount of mischief, "Happen To Me" is the ultimate anthem for anyone ready to lose themselves in the fun of the night.

The hitmaker's latest single, "Bones," is currently in the Top 40 at country radio. Billboard describes it as a "gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion," while Men's Journal calls it "a new and innovative twist on the typical country love song." Adding even more significance, Dickerson recently released "Bones (The Wedding Version)," a stripped-down rendition that makes this love story even more special.

