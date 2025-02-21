Silverstein Releases First Part Of Double LP 'Antibloom'

(AR) Silverstein has today released Antibloom, the first part of their prolific double album Antibloom / Pink Moon. Written in the deserts of Joshua Tree, these records represent the band's most eclectic and creative body of work to date - drawing upon influences from across the band's profound discography.

"Antibloom is finally here! It's so exciting to be releasing so much new music alongside our 25th anniversary tour," shares frontman Shane Told. "This album (and the next one coming later in the year) is chock-full of absolute bangers. We're really proud to be putting out our best music a quarter century into our career."

He continues: "Get ready for more dates to be announced and singles coming at you all year as we are going super hard this year. It's the year of Silverstein and we are firing on all cylinders with the best production we've ever had both recorded and on stage."

This year, fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The band recently wrapped up the first leg of North American dates and will pick things back up in the UK / EU alongside Thursday and The Callous Daoboys later this month. Upon their return Silverstein will continue their trek across North America, reaching new markets alongside Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven.

