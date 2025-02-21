Simple Minds To Deliver Live Album Ahead Of Biggest American Tour in Decades

(BHM) Simple Minds are heralding their biggest North American headline tour in four decades with Live in the City of Diamonds, an all-new double live album arriving everywhere via BMG on Friday, April 25.

Recorded in concert last April at Amsterdam, NL's Ziggo Dome as part of the legendary UK band's epic Global Tour 2024, Live in the City of Diamonds will be available in a variety of formats, including digitally, 2x clear/glitter and standard black vinyl LP (with 18 tracks, housed in gatefold sleeve with hi-spec finish), and 2xCD (with 24 tracks and 24-page Media Book featuring exclusive photos and tour notes).

"All we wanted was to be in 'a great live band' and to spend our lives taking our music with us around the world," says Simple Minds co-founder and frontman Jim Kerr. "Decades later we still relish that challenge every night on tour. Live In The City of Diamonds captures both the spirit and fever of Simple Minds live at this moment in time."

Live in the City of Diamonds collects stunning concert performances of classic tracks and fan favorites from across Simple Minds' monumental body of work thus far, including a spectacular live rendition of their much-beloved Billboard "Hot 100" #1 hit single, "Don't You (Forget About Me)," premiering today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Last month saw Simple Minds kicking off what looks to be a milestone year with an electrifying US network late night TV performance of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Indeed, 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most significant periods in Simple Minds' extraordinary history, a landmark moment in their legendary career which saw the worldwide chart-topping success of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and release of their RIAA Gold-certified seventh studio album Once Upon A Time, not to mention their unforgettable set in front of 135,000 fans - and a TV audience of millions - on the American leg of 1985's Live Aid. The occasion was further celebrated last month with the digital premiere of a special new 9-track edition of Once Upon A Time featuring the addition of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and updated Ruby Anniversary artwork. Physical versions and other anniversary reissues will follow later in the year.

"Hindsight is a glorious thing!," says Kerr. "40 years on and it now feels right for Simple Minds to have 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' included in this classy new nine track edition of Once Upon A Time."

Produced by Live Nation, Simple Minds' Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 gets underway May 16 at Ridgefield, WA's RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater and then continues though a June 22 finale at Noblesville, IN's Ruoff Music Center. Support on all dates comes from Soft Cell and Modern English. Highlights include shows at such famed arenas and amphitheaters as Seattle, WA's Climate Pledge Arena (May 17), Inglewood, CA's Kia Forum (May 22), Denver, CO's Ball Arena (May 27), Woodlands, TX's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (May 31), Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 10), Wantagh, NY's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (June 13), Mansfield, MA's Xfinity Center (June 15), and Toronto, ON's Budweiser Stage (June 18).

MAY

16 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

17 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

20 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

22 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

23 - Greater Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

31 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

JUNE

1 - Irving, TX - The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

4 - Rogers, AR - The Walmart AMP

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

13 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

17 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

20 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

