Stream Parmalee's New Song 'Feels Like Home'

(BBR) As their current single "Cowgirl" climbs the country radio charts, multi-PLATINUM country sensation Parmalee, known for five #1 singles and a genre-bending sound, is set to captivate fans once again with the release of their newest uptempo track "Feels Like Home." The heartwarming song, which blends power-ballad lyrics into an irresistible country-pop swagger, is a testament to the transformative feeling of finding that special someone who makes you feel truly at home.

"We've always believed that music can transport someone to a place where they feel like they belong, where they feel right at home," said the band. "We also believe that the right person can do that too. That's what this song is about. That one who makes you feel right at home when you're with them. We wanted to make sure to keep the energy going with this one and make sure everyone could sing along with us, just like all the songs that have connected us with our fans!"

Written by Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Beau Bailey, and Ned Cameron, "Feels Like Home" paints a picture of love as a safe haven - a place that, much like one's hometown, resonates with comfort and familiarity.

"Feels Like Home" is the second track released from their forthcoming new album Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, available April 4. The seven-track collection launches the first part of a two-album series that magnifies Parmalee's distinctive mix of storytelling and swagger. Their music offers a fresh take on love and adventure, celebrating both life's grand milestones and everyday moments.

Their new single, "Cowgirl," was released last month with MusicRow Magazine saying of the song, "Bopping and merry. The galloping electronic tempo, compressed production, and rapid-fire vocals describe tumbling head over heels in love. Catchy as can be."

Parmalee's evolution from chart-topping hits to innovative new sounds continues to solidify their place at the forefront of the country genre. With "Feels Like Home," the band invites listeners on a musical journey that's equal parts nostalgic and refreshing-an anthem for anyone who's ever found solace in love.

Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tracklisting:

1. Feels Like Home (Ashley Gorley, David Fanning, Matt Thomas, Beau Bailey, Ned Cameron)

2. Day One (Ashley Gorley, David Fanning, Matt Thomas, Steph Jones, Ben Johnson, Taylor Phillips)

3. God Knew Better (Abram Dean, David Fanning, Jamie Collazo, Andy Albert, Parmalee)

4. Cowgirl (James Daniel Lewis, David Fanning, Peter Daniel Newman, Robbie Jay, Thomas Frank Ridley Horsley, Parmalee)*

5. Enough (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Sydney Cubit, Dave Villa)

6. Beautiful (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis)

7. Miss Me When You're Drinkin' (Matt Thomas, Ben Williams, David Fanning, Andy Sheridan)

Produced by David Fanning

*Produced by David Fanning & James Daniel Lewis

