Watch Pistols At Dawn's 'Bones' Video

(AS) Atlanta rockers Pistols At Dawn have shared the video for their latest single "Bones," which has already gotten a great reaction from over 20 active rock stations.
"Have you ever met that person that you can't get enough of? The one that checks all your boxes. Here's the thing, though. She's just as messed up as you in every single way," the band explains about the song. '''Bones' is the story of two lovers taking on the world, accepting all the skeletons each brings to the relationship, and rolling with the punches. Because when the world cast them out, they found each other."
About the accompanying video, the band says, "It depicts the good times and the bad. And as it so often is in relationships with baggage, the good times are really good, and the bad times are really bad. Yet through the difficult times, it shows that in the end, you'll still choose to stay for something that's worth it."
Pistols At Dawn Share 'You Forever' Ahead Of Valentine's Day
Pistols At Dawn Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'
Pistols At Dawn Share Rendition Of 'Last Christmas'
Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever
Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video- Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Carlos Santana Announces Album With Cover Of Smokey Robinson Classic
Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video
Lips Speak Louder Recruit Emily Wolfe For 'Lose My Mind'
Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary
Watch Pistols At Dawn's 'Bones' Video
13th Annual Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival Announced
Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery
Singled Out: Piper Connolly's Warning