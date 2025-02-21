Watch Pistols At Dawn's 'Bones' Video

(AS) Atlanta rockers Pistols At Dawn have shared the video for their latest single "Bones," which has already gotten a great reaction from over 20 active rock stations.

"Have you ever met that person that you can't get enough of? The one that checks all your boxes. Here's the thing, though. She's just as messed up as you in every single way," the band explains about the song. '''Bones' is the story of two lovers taking on the world, accepting all the skeletons each brings to the relationship, and rolling with the punches. Because when the world cast them out, they found each other."

About the accompanying video, the band says, "It depicts the good times and the bad. And as it so often is in relationships with baggage, the good times are really good, and the bad times are really bad. Yet through the difficult times, it shows that in the end, you'll still choose to stay for something that's worth it."

