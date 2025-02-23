13-year-old Country Star Josie Sal Shares Her 'Two Cents'

(2911) Country music's rising powerhouse, 13-year-old Josie Sal, is again making waves with her latest single, "Two Cents." Produced by industry veteran Noah Henson (Kane Brown, Brantley Gilbert), the track showcases Josie's fearless attitude and signature blend of country roots with a modern edge.

"Have you ever had someone try to tell you how to live your life-even though they don't know anything about you?" That's exactly what inspired Two Cents," shares Josie. "It's all about blocking out the noise and staying true to who you are."

Reminiscent of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, "Two Cents" is an anthem of confidence and resilience, proving that while Josie may be young, she's a force to be reckoned with. "Two Cents" was premiered by Nashville Music Guide and is now available on all major streaming platforms! Stream the song below.

Josie Sal is also excited to be headlining her first-ever show on Thursday, February 27th, at The Vinyl Lounge with Max Schott and other special guests. Doors will open at 6:30 PM, and showtime is 7:30 PM.

Related Stories

12-Year-Old Josie Sal Delivers 'Country Gold'

News > Josie Sal