Alex Sampson Is 'Used To You'

(Warner) Buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson returns with a seismically catchy brand new single entitled "Used To You" out today via Warner Records .

"'Used To You' is one of the first songs I wrote when I got back into the studio following America's Got Talent. It's one of my all time favorites! The track is super fun to perform live and it's got such a good energy to it. I hope 'Used To You' puts a smile on everyone's face while they listen," says Alex Sampson.

The track seamlessly integrates live guitar and head-nodding percussion into a dynamic electronic soundscape. This unpredictable backdrop perfectly complements a knockout performance from Alex, who showcases the breadth of his jaw-dropping range once again. He alternates between vulnerable verses and vital choruses uplifted by a skyscraper-sized high register. He admits, "I'll never get used to you," continuing, "It's always something new when it comes to you."

Alex recently wrapped a string of North American tour dates, supporting Jamie Miller. Next month, he will join Jamie Miller on his European tour.

