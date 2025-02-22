Alex Sampson Is 'Used To You'

(Warner) Buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson returns with a seismically catchy brand new single entitled "Used To You" out today via Warner Records .
"'Used To You' is one of the first songs I wrote when I got back into the studio following America's Got Talent. It's one of my all time favorites! The track is super fun to perform live and it's got such a good energy to it. I hope 'Used To You' puts a smile on everyone's face while they listen," says Alex Sampson.
The track seamlessly integrates live guitar and head-nodding percussion into a dynamic electronic soundscape. This unpredictable backdrop perfectly complements a knockout performance from Alex, who showcases the breadth of his jaw-dropping range once again. He alternates between vulnerable verses and vital choruses uplifted by a skyscraper-sized high register. He admits, "I'll never get used to you," continuing, "It's always something new when it comes to you."
Alex recently wrapped a string of North American tour dates, supporting Jamie Miller. Next month, he will join Jamie Miller on his European tour.
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more
Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video- Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Metallica Holding A Garage Sale
More Big Names Added To Warped Tour
Ghost Hounds Announce New Album With 'House A Home'
Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra Share 'Hallow' Video
Iron Maiden Offshoot Airforce Release 'Acts of Madness
Crematory Launch Pre-Sale for 'Destination'
Watch GOTTHARD's 'Rusty Rose' Lyric Video
Lord Sonny the Unifier's New Album Going Vinyl