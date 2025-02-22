Alexandra Kay Says 'Cupid's A Cowgirl'

(BBR) Named to Pandora's "Artist to Watch: Country" list, Alexandra Kay, today, releases the contagiously catchy and confidently spunky uptempo sing-along "Cupid's A Cowgirl." Ahead of the opening weekend of her U.S. & Canada headlining "Cupid's A Cowgirl" Tour."
"I had just as much fun writing this song with Thrasher Gruft and Cheyanna Rose Arnspiger, as I've had promoting it these past couple of weeks," says Alexandra. "I'm pretty sure we disturbed every other writing room in BMG that day, as we jumped on the couches and screamed the chorus for the demo. This song represents my lover-girl era. She is fun and pink and playful and thriving. Cupid is a cowgirl, and she knows exactly what she wants."
Being raw, candid and vulnerable about the gut-wrenching pain she experienced throughout her divorce, the budding superstar drew in over 8.5 MILLION devoted followers, who shared in her journey of perseverance, reflection and renewal. Inviting them into her inner circle, Alexandra showed her heart by covering beloved country songs over a cup of morning coffee.
Now, confident and in her lover-girl era, Alexandra isn't stepping away from the heartfelt emotion that her prominent debut album, All I've Ever Known, was anchored in. Having gone #1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts and Top 10 on Billboard's Country Album, Emerging Artist and HeatSeeker charts, the "adept, propitious singer-songwriter" (Billboard) amplifies her effervescent spirit with an up-tempo sonic sound and sharp-witted lyrical detail that will have any cowgirl dancing along to the intoxicating beat - admitting love is a rodeo in "Cupid's A Cowgirl."
Taken under genre-bending phenomenon Jelly Roll's wing, the destined-for-stardom songstress most recently accompanied the country icon on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Arena Tour, which included his sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as opened for Morgan Wallen at his sold-out Hyde Park show in London. She landed her first motion picture soundtrack feature with the acclaimed Twisters: The Album, sold over 80,000 tickets as an independent headlining artist and is one of the top-selling artists on TikTok Shop for music. Now signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Alexandra is finalizing her latest full-length project to release later this year that will include "Cupid's A Cowgirl."
Up next, upon wrapping her "Cupid's A Cowgirl" Tour, she'll head across the pond for her international All I've Ever Known U.K. & Europe Tour that has already sold out in Amsterdam, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester. With limited tickets remaining, click HERE for more information.
Upcoming 2025 Tour Dates:
February 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Decca
February 25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
February 26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
February 28 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
March 1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
March 2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
March 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
March 6 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
March 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
March 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's
March 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
March 11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
March 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
March 14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
March 15 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater at Pechanga Resort Casino
March 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
March 18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
March 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
March 20 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
March 22 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
March 23 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
March 25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center
March 26 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
March 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
March 29 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
March 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
April 1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
April 2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth [SOLD OUT]
April 4 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
April 5 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
April 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet [SOLD OUT]
May 4 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club
May 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
May 7 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
May 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
May 9 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret
May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
May 12 - Cologne, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld (CBE)
May 13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
May 15 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
May 16 - Milan, Italy - Legend
May 17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza
May 18 - Paris, France - Café de la Danse
May 20 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy [SOLD OUT]
May 21 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 1 [SOLD OUT]
May 23 - Birmingham, UK - XOYO [SOLD OUT]
May 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
May 25 - Bristol, UK - SWX
May 27 - Glasgow, UK - TV Studio, SWG3 [SOLD OUT]
May 28 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz [SOLD OUT]
May 29 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush
June 15 - Manchester, TN - BONNAROO
June 20 - St. Louis, MO - St Louis Music Park
August 22 - Mason, Wisconsin - Concert In The Corn
