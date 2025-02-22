Alexandra Kay Says 'Cupid's A Cowgirl'

(BBR) Named to Pandora's "Artist to Watch: Country" list, Alexandra Kay, today, releases the contagiously catchy and confidently spunky uptempo sing-along "Cupid's A Cowgirl." Ahead of the opening weekend of her U.S. & Canada headlining "Cupid's A Cowgirl" Tour."

"I had just as much fun writing this song with Thrasher Gruft and Cheyanna Rose Arnspiger, as I've had promoting it these past couple of weeks," says Alexandra. "I'm pretty sure we disturbed every other writing room in BMG that day, as we jumped on the couches and screamed the chorus for the demo. This song represents my lover-girl era. She is fun and pink and playful and thriving. Cupid is a cowgirl, and she knows exactly what she wants."

Being raw, candid and vulnerable about the gut-wrenching pain she experienced throughout her divorce, the budding superstar drew in over 8.5 MILLION devoted followers, who shared in her journey of perseverance, reflection and renewal. Inviting them into her inner circle, Alexandra showed her heart by covering beloved country songs over a cup of morning coffee.

Now, confident and in her lover-girl era, Alexandra isn't stepping away from the heartfelt emotion that her prominent debut album, All I've Ever Known, was anchored in. Having gone #1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts and Top 10 on Billboard's Country Album, Emerging Artist and HeatSeeker charts, the "adept, propitious singer-songwriter" (Billboard) amplifies her effervescent spirit with an up-tempo sonic sound and sharp-witted lyrical detail that will have any cowgirl dancing along to the intoxicating beat - admitting love is a rodeo in "Cupid's A Cowgirl."

Taken under genre-bending phenomenon Jelly Roll's wing, the destined-for-stardom songstress most recently accompanied the country icon on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Arena Tour, which included his sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as opened for Morgan Wallen at his sold-out Hyde Park show in London. She landed her first motion picture soundtrack feature with the acclaimed Twisters: The Album, sold over 80,000 tickets as an independent headlining artist and is one of the top-selling artists on TikTok Shop for music. Now signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Alexandra is finalizing her latest full-length project to release later this year that will include "Cupid's A Cowgirl."

Up next, upon wrapping her "Cupid's A Cowgirl" Tour, she'll head across the pond for her international All I've Ever Known U.K. & Europe Tour that has already sold out in Amsterdam, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester. With limited tickets remaining, click HERE for more information.

Upcoming 2025 Tour Dates:

February 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Decca

February 25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

February 26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

February 28 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

March 1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

March 2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

March 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

March 6 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

March 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's

March 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

March 11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

March 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

March 14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

March 15 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater at Pechanga Resort Casino

March 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

March 18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

March 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

March 20 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

March 22 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

March 23 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

March 25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Center

March 26 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

March 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

March 29 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

March 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

April 1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

April 2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth [SOLD OUT]

April 4 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

April 5 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

April 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet [SOLD OUT]

May 4 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club

May 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

May 7 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

May 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

May 9 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret

May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

May 12 - Cologne, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld (CBE)

May 13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

May 15 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

May 16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

May 17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

May 18 - Paris, France - Café de la Danse

May 20 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy [SOLD OUT]

May 21 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 1 [SOLD OUT]

May 23 - Birmingham, UK - XOYO [SOLD OUT]

May 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

May 25 - Bristol, UK - SWX

May 27 - Glasgow, UK - TV Studio, SWG3 [SOLD OUT]

May 28 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz [SOLD OUT]

May 29 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush

June 15 - Manchester, TN - BONNAROO

June 20 - St. Louis, MO - St Louis Music Park

August 22 - Mason, Wisconsin - Concert In The Corn

