BRELAND & Friends 2025 Concert Announced

(Atlantic) Returning for his fourth year of star-studded community support, PLATINUM artist BRELAND announces the details of his BRELAND & Friends 2025 concert.
This year's BRELAND & Friends will feature guest appearances from Jordan Davis, Graham Barham, Grace Bowers, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Jonathan McReynolds, Adrien Nu-ez, Reyna Roberts, and more, with proceeds benefiting Middle Tennessee's at-risk youth through the Oasis Center. Last year's event featured a dynamic lineup which included surprise cameos from Hailey Whitters, Nelly, and Tanner Adell.
Quickly becoming one of Nashville's premiere charity concerts, the highly-anticipated event will return to the Mother Church of Country Music - Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium - on April 22. With over $140,000 raised last year alone, this year's concert is set to deliver another unforgettable evening of surprise collaborations from some of the most engaging new entertainers.
Selling out in each of its previous years, past events have featured the likes of Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Avery Anna, and beyond, raising over $440,000 to date.
Presale tickets for BRELAND & Friends 2025 will be available from 10am CST on Tuesday, February 25 through 10pm CST on Thursday, February 27. Please refer to local media for additional password information. General onsale tickets will be available at 10am CST on Friday, February 28.
