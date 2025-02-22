Briston Maroney Streams' Real Good Swimmer'

(TOC) Newly Minnesota-based artist Briston Maroney shares a brand new song, "Real Good Swimmer," via Atlantic Records. "Real Good Swimmer," produced by Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Indigo De Souza, Wednesday, Snail Mail), raises an interesting question in 2025: When was the last time a rock anthem felt this magnetic and full of possibility-maybe not since Beck's "Loser" more than 30 years ago? Listen for the crackle of the amp beneath the driving beat or the way the warped keyboards beneath sharp, wiry riffs. Maroney sings, "Guitar solos still bring me to my knees," before delivering one himself-each note shining through.

But at its core, this is a song about small-time victories-the everyday joys of people who don't often take center stage in pop culture. It's about passing the time on riverbanks, sketching in living rooms over TV dinners, turning a gentle ripple in the water into a thrilling ride. A native of Tennessee and Florida, Maroney sings about his own world, turning the seemingly ordinary into something celebratory. "Patience is a virtue we learn by force," he sings with charm and confidence.

"I went for a jog in LA one day and wound up running along a fence parallel to the LA River," Maroney reflects. "There was a square cut out of the fence just big enough for a relatively little man like myself to crawl through, and all at once I imagined a timeline where I crawled through that little hole and became the king of the gizzards, vibin' down by the river, cig ablaze, all skinny (like a lizard). That's why and how we are here now, discussing said story:)"

Maroney is currently on tour opening for The Kooks in Australia. Following a spring run across the UK and Europe supporting Peach Pit, this summer, he's hitting the road with the group for their Long Hair, Long Life Tour which includes stops at New York's Pier 17, Colorado's infamous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre. Tickets are available now, purchase HERE. Full routing below.

Tour Dates:

2/22 - Sydney, New South Wales - Mary's Underground

2/23 - Northcote, Victoria - Northcote Social Club

2/27 - St Kilda, Australia -Palace Foreshore ^

3/1 - Fortitude Valley, Queensland - Fortitude Music Hall ^

3/4 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall ^

3/6 - Red Hill, WA - Red Hill Auditorium

3/28 - Hattiesburg, MS - Eaglepalooza

4/3 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy *

4/4 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City *

4/6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Old Fruitmarket *

4/7 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre *

4/9 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy *

4/10 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy *

4/11 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton *

4/14 - Paris, France - Le Trianon *

4/15 - Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck *

4/17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

4/18 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg *

5/2 - 5/3 - San Luis Opisbo, CA - Shabang Festival

5/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

5/22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

5/25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *

5/28 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion *

5/29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

5/30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory *

6/1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/3 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater *

6/6 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park, Festival Lawn *

6/7 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

6/10 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

6/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *

6/13 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square *

6/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

6/16 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

6/17 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's South Side Ballroom *

6/18 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall *

6/20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

6/21 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/22 - Washington DC - The Anthem *

6/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

6/25 - Shelburne, VT - The Green *

6/26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

^ Supporting The Kooks

*Supporting Peach Pit

