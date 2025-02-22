Crematory Launch Pre-Sale for 'Destination'

(AN) May 2nd will see dark metal legends Crematory release their brand new studio offering, entitled "Destination", via ROAR (Grave Digger, Holy Moses, Mystic Prophecy a.o.).

Today, the band kicked off the album pre-sale, which will be available as CD, colored 2-LP Vinyl (incl. 4 bonus-Tracks), 3-CD Earbook (feat. the regular album, 4-track bonus CD, album on instrumental versions + a 36-page booklet), an exclusive 18-CD bundle (new album, exclusive remix album + all 16 previous albums) and digital! The format of your choice is now available https://crematory.rpm.link/destialbumpr

In the more than three decades of their existence, Crematory have seen trends come and go, while always staying true to their trademarks, they belong to one of Germany's most distinctive gothic metal pioneers to date. Following their latest studio offering, "Inglorious Darkness" (2022), Crematory will now return with their 17th studio album, "Destination", and sees the iconic band reach new and even higher levels than ever before! Literally combining all the strengths and phases of the gothic metal pioneers, going back to their melodic death metal roots in places, diving deep into the gothic realm again but also surprising listeners, "Destination" will mark a triumphant return to the past combined with the strengths of the present.In support of "Destination", Crematory will embark on an album release tour starting on May 1st.

Just recently, the band released their album title track, accompanied by a music video. "The new studio album 'Destination' is an ingenious mix of the 90s gothic metal times like 'Illusions', combined with hard melodic death metal hymns like 'Act Seven' and modern electronic songs with German lyrics in the style of 'Revolution'. More is not possible", drummer Markus Jüllich recently said and added: "With 'Destination' the new standard of the modern melodic gothic metal era is determined! The previous album "Inglorious Darkness" was the start of Felix singing all the songs on his own again and now we've managed a perfect precision landing with "Destination"!"

