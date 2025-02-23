Gareth Shares New Song 'Quiet in This House'

(BMA) Northern Ireland's viral sensation Gareth has today released his original song 'Quiet In This House', a song inspired by his family ties amidst their first trip to his new home, Nashville. The track premiered on Holler, who gushes, "'Quiet in This House' seamlessly blends his Irish roots with his love and understanding of country music and his gift for storytelling."

Gareth has been making waves with the announcement of his publishing deal with BMG and his latest single, "Last Thing I Do," released via Walk Off Entertainment. The rising country star is also releasing a new single the day his family arrives called "Quiet In This House." Gareth shares a special bond with his mother and calls on their relationship for inspiration: "My family and I are very close to each other. We have grown up in the same house... mum, dad, granny, grandpa, and all my brothers and sisters. Every time I leave the house my mum always tells me it's far too quiet. Moving to Nashville has been such a blessing but also very hard for me because I have to say goodbye to my family. I've never left home before and now I've moved to Nashville to chase a dream. This song is my way of sharing that story of moving to Nashville and all the emotions that come with it."

The partnership with BMG marks a pivotal moment for Gareth, setting the stage for the next chapter in his career. "I feel very fortunate to be in such great hands at BMG," Gareth says. "They see my vision as a songwriter and artist and I am ready to get to work!"

Upon landing and living in Nashville, Gareth has acclimated quickly. He has moved into his first apartment himself and purchased his own car. He says, "Learning how to drive on the other side of the road has been hard.... but I haven't crashed yet so I am doing something right." He uses this experience in his song lyrics for "Quiet In This House."

Born and raised in Castlederg, Northern Ireland, Gareth is gaining serious traction for blending his Irish roots with a love for country music and storytelling. From his start playing in Northern Ireland pubs for £50 a night, his breakthrough came in 2024 with his viral cover of "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan, which amassed over 25 million views and 15 million streams. The buzz from that cover led to his projects Covers (From Across the Pond) and his debut original EP Changing Seasons, which together have garnered over 25 million streams and significant airplay on stations such as SiriusXM's The Highway and Absolute Country Radio. His rise has also seen him share stages with Brett Young and The 502s, while earning him a loyal fanbase.

Alongside "Quiet In This House," fans can look forward to an upcoming acoustic video out February 28th. Looking ahead, Gareth's 2025 plans include hitting the road with Chayce Beckham, performing at the C2C Country to Country festival, and embarking on his first headlining European tour. With his signing to BMG and his undeniable talent, Gareth is poised to leave a lasting mark on country music while honoring his roots and storytelling heritage.

Gareth has just returned to Nashville after a tour with Chayce Beckham in Canada and is playing a free show at The Basement on February 25th before returning to the UK next month to play C2C Berlin March 7-9 and then C2C London March 14-16.

