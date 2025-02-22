Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden

(WMN) Country-rock powerhouse Tyler Braden is set to release his highly anticipated debut full-length album, devil and a prayer, on May 16th via Warner Music Nashville.

An early highlight to release off the powerhouse vocalist's forthcoming album is the anthemic "GOD & GUNS N' ROSES," which released today alongside the album pre-order for devil and a prayer.

"Announcing my debut album with "GOD & GUNS N' ROSES" feels amazing because it's a great example of the direction our writing and creativity is going. I can't wait to hear how it makes y'all feel. And who doesn't love Guns N' Roses on some level?"

The album, consisting of 19 songs, was conceptualized by Braden to serve as a representation of his own artistic and personal growth, both combined and delivered to the listener in the imaginative form of a live show.

"As an artist, it's exciting to constantly relearn who you are as you grow, and this album is a huge culmination of those moments," Braden says. "The whole process of a debut album has taught me so much about myself and I'm stoked for everyone to experience who I've become. Front to back, it's where I've been and it's the direction I'm headed. I built it like a set list, consistently keeping the live aspect in mind, so check it out and then come see it in person!"



In addition to "GOD & GUNS N' ROSES," devil and a prayer also includes Braden's previously released fan-favorites "MORE THAN A PRAYER", "ABOVE THE WATER", "ME OR THE DAWN," "CALL ME FIRST," and the yet to be released, future fan-favorite, sole featured-duet on the album "MIGHT BE DANGEROUS" (with Kaitlin Butts).

devil and a prayer Track Listing:

1. ME OR THE DAWN

2. MORE THAN A PRAYER

3. THINK ABOUT ME

4. ABOVE THE WATER

5. YOU DON'T GET TO CRY

6. LOVED ONCE

7. HOW IT STARTS

8. SO LONG

9. to tell you the truth (b stage)

10. bullet in my boots (b stage)

11. nothing looks good on you (b stage)

12. dear old flame (b stage)

13. BREAKING IN THESE BOOTS

14. EVERGREEN (demo)

15. GOD & GUNS N' ROSES

16. CALL ME FIRST

17. RIGHT ON TRACK

18. MIGHT BE DANGEROUS (feat Kaitlin Butts)

19. DEVIL YOU KNOW

