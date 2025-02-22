Interscope, Complex and Dre & Snoop's Still G.I.N. and Gin & Juice Sponsor the Greenskeeper at the 18th Hole at the WM Phoenix Open

(ICLG) Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Complex teamed up to sponsor the iconic Greenskeeper venue at the 18th hole at this year's prestigious WM Phoenix Open. The hugely popular event, overseen by The Thunderbirds, a non-profit organization formed in 1937, took place at TPC Scottsdale from February 3-9, 2025. This unique partnership brought together the worlds of entertainment, philanthropy, and sports, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees and reinforcing their shared commitment to community engagement.
"Golf has truly evolved into a cultural cornerstone that resonates far beyond its traditional audience," said David Nieman, Head of Sports & Gaming at Interscope Records. "The WM Phoenix Open is a perfect example of how the sport is embracing new energy and drawing in a diverse, passionate community. It's no longer just about the game, it's about creating a shared experience that brings together music, entertainment, and philanthropy, making it a must-attend event for fans from all walks of life. What the Thunderbirds have built is truly amazing, and the impact they have on the city of Phoenix is hard to overstate."
This year's sponsorship of the Greenskeeper venue at the 18th hole served as a cultural touchstone, blending music, sports, and entertainment for fans. Complex kicked off the tournament offering fans, PGA Players and celebrities exciting activations at the Greenskeeper including a chance to play the soon-to-be released PGA 2K25. Fans also had the opportunity to win and purchase exclusive merchandise from the Malbon x Interscope Records collaboration, which made its debut at the tournament and sold out almost immediately.
Setting the tone at Birds Nest, an exclusive concert series at the WM Phoenix Open, Treaty Oak Revival delivered a standout performance to a sold out crowd as the first act to take the stage. Grammy Award-winning MGK also joined Jelly Roll for a surprise performance of "Lonely Road" and "My Ex's Best Friend." In addition, Interscope, in partnership with Still G.I.N., created an exclusive VIP speakeasy lounge backstage at the Birds Nest nightclub. The Interscope Lounge (dubbed Spin and GIN) offered a private, interactive experience for artists, golfers, and influencers, featuring craft cocktails, live entertainment, and a chic speakeasy vibe. Spin and GIN was a key highlight of the weekend, offering a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for guests to relax, network, and enjoy the action in style. Celebrities, including MGK, visited the lounge throughout the evening spending time with other notable guests including the Thunderbirds.
The WM Phoenix Open, famously known as "The Peoples Open," has cemented itself as one of the most iconic events on the PGA Tour calendar. With its electric atmosphere and strong commitment to philanthropy, the tournament attracts tens of thousands of spectators each year. As one of the largest charitable sporting events in the country, it raises millions of dollars for local nonprofits, making a lasting impact on the community while delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and players alike.
