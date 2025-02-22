Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra Share 'Hallow' Video

(RAM) The highly-anticipated album from Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra, The Escapologist, is out now! To celebrate the album's release, Bieler has released the haunting new single "Hollow" along with a video.

The Escapologist is a wild, unpredictable ride through Bieler's ever-expanding sonic playground, where genres are merely suggestions and rules are meant to be laughed at. Each of the 10 tracks takes its own distinct path, yet together they create one of Bieler's most cohesive and compelling collections to date.

"I was advised that my quote for this press release should be short and at least vaguely related to the album. So here goes...I appreciate that most companies now label pants as a 34-inch waist when they're really a 36 or 38. We all know the game they're playing-but I respect it. I consume an alarming amount of full-fat Greek yogurt daily, and to this day, I have never had a cavity. Coincidence? I think not.

"As for the album-music, music, blah blah... Recording this was unlike any other record, except for all the ways it was exactly like every other record. It's heavier than our previous stuff, yet somehow lighter. Hope you dig it!"

- Jason Bieler

Recorded at the illustriously named Baron Von Bielski's Audio Propulsion Labs, the album features an all-star lineup of musicians, including long time collaborators guitarist Andee Blacksugar (Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy), drummer Edu Cominato (Geoff Tate, Mr. Big, Soto), as well as new friend and bass player extraordinaire Johan Niemann from Evergrey.

Related Stories

Saigon Kick Return To Celebrate Water Album's 30th Anniversary

Phil Varone To Join Soto/Bieler In Vegas

Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up

News > Jason Bieler