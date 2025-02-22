Jennie Teams With Doechii For 'ExtraL' Video

(Columbia) Jennie has teamed up with GRAMMY-winning and TDE recording artist Doechii for the release of the commanding anthem "ExtraL" out today via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records.
The song marks Jennie's latest drop from her forthcoming studio album Ruby, which is set to be released March 7."ExtraL" arrives alongside a chic and sophisticated official video starring both artists.
Ruby takes listeners on a sonic experience that explores variety of genres and showcases JENNIE truly stepping into her own as a global force. The eagerly anticipated album also features collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.
To celebrate the release of Ruby, JENNIE will be performing a few intimate shows. The Ruby Experience kicks off in LA on March 6 and March 7 at the Peacock Theater, before making its way to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 10, and Seoul's Inspire Arena on March 15. JENNIE will also be making her solo Coachella debut where she will have prominent sets on Sunday of both weekends.
The Ruby Experience Dates:
Thursday, March 6 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater
Friday, March 7 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater
Monday, March 10 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
