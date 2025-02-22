Kameron Marlowe Delivers 'Sad Songs For The Soul'

(SMN) Kameron Marlowe has been pushing his creative boundaries this year, releasing a new project, "Sad Songs For The Soul," which aims to create a healing experience for listeners, with each song diving into the intense emotions of having a broken heart. Marlowe's wheels first began turning after penning the track, "Highway Song," solo, realizing he wanted to release it if he could find the right time to do so.

Soon after, Marlowe heard Wyatt McCubbin's "The Basement," deciding he needed to cut the track as well. After sitting down to write "How's The Leaving Going," with superstar Vince Gill and powerhouse Lee Thomas Miller, Marlowe had the idea to release all three songs as part of a concept album, also thinking of an album title, Sad Songs For The Soul.

Marlowe got to work bringing his vision to life with producer Ben West, being meticulous in his selection of songs that aligned with the album's timeless theme of heartbreak and opting for a simplistic, soulful production. This creative process resulted in a project that showcases Marlowe in a way fans have never heard before.

The album has earned praise from critics, with feedback including:

"In the five years that have elapsed, Marlowe has issued many songs that evince his gale force of a voice, bolstered by an ever-maturing songwriting style." - Billboard

"While Marlowe's grizzled voice and the slate of sad songs glue the project together, Sad Songs For the Soul leans on songs that touch on an array of styles, from rock-tilted anthems, torchy R&B-fueled numbers and gospel-influenced songs." - Billboard

"While Kameron Marlowe releases his brilliant new Sad Songs for the Soul project, and it does exactly what it says on the tin.

If you've ever had your heart broken then you'll find a lot to love on this genuinely beautiful, thoughtful and deeply soothing record, as Kameron Marlowe strips his sound back for a simpler, more soulful sound than his fans might be used to. If you're unlucky enough to be going through a heartache right now, this album will feel like drinking a pint of Gaviscon." - Holler

"The record has a vibe not dissimilar to Chris Stapleton's breakout album record Traveller with its soulful, bluesy sound and slow, country drawl. However, it is also utterly unique to Marlowe. His songwriting is sensitive, sad and at times, dark, but above all, it's honest." - Atwood Magazine

"Kameron Marlowe's new album, Sad Songs for the Soul, is a testament to his ability to bring forth the deepest of emotions from his listeners and make them feel heard. And for him, that's what matters the most." - Country Now

"Whether you're nursing a broken heart or simply looking for a late-night soundtrack to sip whiskey to, this album is a rewarding, immersive experience that further cements Kameron Marlowe's growing reputation as one of country music's most compelling voices." - Entertainment Focus

"Kameron Marlowe has delivered something truly special with Sad Songs for the Soul. It's a record full of heartbreak, depth, and raw vulnerability. But more than that, it cements him as a voice the genre desperately craves-one that understands the importance of storytelling, melody, and above all, honesty. If country music thrives on emotion, then Marlowe is here to make sure it never runs dry." - All Country News

"The slow-ballad track is a bottomless well of dark, echoey doom, and his anguished vocal is a midnight-cry of the soul. He seeks oblivion and anesthesia for his heartache, and it's fascinating listening." - MusicRow Magazine, on "Hello Whiskey"

"Kameron Marlowe puts his own sultry spin here on Cam's near-decade old hit "Burning House." The pared-back production and understated, polished instrumentation provide a lush vessel for Marlowe's pain-filled, octave-leaping voice. Marlowe's earned a smattering of chart placements with songs such "Burn 'Em All" and the Ella Langley duet "Strangers," but this dynamic ballad places his captivating voice front and center." - Billboard, on "Burning House"

"Marlowe's soulful, piercing, penetrating delivery is placed in a stark, spare arrangement of sighing electronics and plucked guitar strings. The result is utterly riveting." - MusicRow Magazine, on "Burning House"

The full track list for Sad Songs For The Soul Includes:

Burning House - Camaron Ochs (Cam), Jeff Bhasker, Tyler Johnson

Friend of Mine - Kameron Marlowe, Trannie Anderson, Jonathan Smith

Hello Whiskey - Kameron Marlowe, Kendell Marvel, Phil O'Donnell

Here Lies The Fool - Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth, Ben West

Hungover You - Bryan Martin and Ben Roberts

The Basement - Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin/ R. Anthony Smith

Highway Song - Kameron Marlowe

How's The Leaving Going - Kameron Marlowe, Vince Gill, Lee Thomas Miller

Dear God - Kameron Marlowe, Kendell Marvel

If You Stay - Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, R. Anthony Smith

