Lola Brooke Launches New Era With 'You The One'

(TTB) Platinum-selling recording artist Lola Brooke opens 2025 entering a new era with her song "You The One" out today via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records.

In her latest mesmerizing track, Lola masterfully delivers a euphoric melodic performance that blends the rhythmic feel of hip-hop with the smooth, soulful melodies characteristic of R&B. Revealing the incredible depths of her talents as more than a Rap sensation, she revels in thought about the way she's loved.

On the new track, Lola states: "This is the month of love, and nothing compares to getting that undivided reassurance from someone that makes you feel like you're the one. It's freeing and an amazing feeling, and I wanted this track to really capture that vibe."

This release marks an exciting new chapter for Lola, following an impressive 2024 that included the launch of the Deluxe edition of Dennis Daughter and the hit single "No One Else" featuring Jeremih, which Rolling Stone recognized as one of their '100 Best Songs of 2024.' With more surprises ahead and even more new music on the horizon, the journey for this Brooklyn-born breakout artist in 2025 promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

