Lord Sonny the Unifier's New Album Going Vinyl

() Brooklyn-based post-punk/psych rock outfit Lord Sonny the Unifier is proud to announce the highly anticipated vinyl edition of their upcoming album, You Were Born to Save Your Life , set for release in February 2025 via Interstellar Smoke Records . For collectors and audiophiles, this exclusive 140-gram solid turquoise vinyl is housed in a gatefold cover with insert and features special audiophile mastering for vinyl , ensuring the highest possible sound quality.

Following the success of 2023's America's Newest Hitmaker , Lord Sonny the Unifier takes listeners on a bold sonic journey with this concept album, exploring the psychology and surreal landscape of modern life. Written from the perspective of an outsider or time traveler observing the chaotic world of 2024, You Were Born to Save Your Life blends post-punk rebellion with elements of psych rock, psychobilly, and goth , expanding their signature gritty sound.

Lead single "Keep the Fierce" sets the tone for the album with its high-energy fusion of Lemmy, Eagles of Death Metal, and Joy Division , and a demolition derby-themed music video that encapsulates the fight-or-flight struggle in a post-COVID world.

"This album is both a reflection and an observation of the times we live in," says band leader Greg Jiritano . "The lyrics, written last in the creative process, are shaped to fit the music rather than dictate it, creating an organic evolution of each song."

The album is available digitally now on everything, with the vinyl edition exclusively available through the Interstellar Smoke Records Bandcamp page .

