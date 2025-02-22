Makenzie Phipps Shares 'Love Me Sober'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps' new single, "Love Me Sober," out today, brings to the forefront the effects of alcohol and substance abuse in a relationship. With haunting lyrics, an edgy musical arrangement, and a truly modern feel, the song delivers a raw and emotional narrative.

Alcohol abuse remains a major issue, contributing to over 178,000 deaths annually in the U.S. and playing a role in domestic abuse. Through "Love Me Sober," Phipps sheds light on these harsh realities, using her music to spark conversations and raise awareness about the toll of addiction.

"I'm so excited for the release of my new single "Love Me Sober." I love writing songs that have deep meanings to them, and I feel the message behind this song is one that somebody may need to hear. If this song is able to help someone through difficult times, then that means more to me than any award in the world. I can't wait to hear what everybody thinks!"

Phipps has been featured by Whiskey Riff, M Music & Musicians Magazine, Forbes, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Heartland, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Jesus Calling, Voice Of America, Taste Of Country and more. With a constant connection to her fans that is stronger than ever, Phipps continues to thrive on social media, releasing acoustic covers throughout the week. Her beautiful renditions of "I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You," "Amazing Grace" and "Travelin' Soldier" have nearly 4 million combined views on Facebook and continue to grow daily.

Makenzie Phipps' Upcoming Tour Dates:

FEB 21 - Margaritaville / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 27 - Ole Red / Nashville TN

FEB 28 - Margaritaville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 07 - Tap Bar and Grill / Jackson, Tenn.

MAR 14 - Margaritaville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 16 - Ole Red / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

MAR 21 - Margaritaville / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 22 - Ole Red / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

MAR 27 - 37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar / Cookeville, Tenn.

MAR 28 - Margaritaville / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 04 - Country for a Cause / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 06 - Tap Bar and Grill / Jackson, Tenn.

JUN 14 - Fincastle / Bluefield, Va.

JUN 28 - Long Way Brewing / Radford, Va.

JUN 29 - Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

JUL 07 - Boro Bourbon and Brews / Murfreesboro, Tenn.

JUL 25 - Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

JUL 26 - The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

AUG 30 - The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

AUG 31 - Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

SEP 19 - Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

SEP 20 - The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

OCT 11 - Mitchell Opera House / Mitchell, Ind.

Related Stories

Country Star Makenzie Phipps Takes On Christmas Classic 'O Holy Night'

Makenzie Phipps Premieres 'Pick Your Poison' Video

Makenzie Phipps Streams New Single 'Pick Your Poison'

Makenzie Phipps Shares New Song 'Life Gives You Love'

News > Makenzie Phipps