Meg Donnelly Gets 'picky' With New Single

(align) Singer-songwriter, dancer and actress Meg Donnelly unveils her fiercely empowering single "picky" via Range Music -. In collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated writer and producer Tenroc (Renee Rapp, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers), Meg blends early millennium hiphop and pop influences to create a track encouraging listeners to confidently and unapologetically make themselves a priority.

Of the single, Meg states, "'picky' is a song for introverted extroverts, who are hypersensitive to the energies of people around them. The production is inspired by my love for 90/00's hip hop and my Jersey roots, which represent my extroverted side. But the lyrics reflect what I feel every single day-constantly overthinking how others perceive me and how their words often don't match their energy. I'm incredibly proud of 'picky'. I think it truly represents the dichotomy of who I am."

Teasing an upcoming project titled dying art, Meg Donnelly releases a series of audition tapes and confessionals chronicling a journey of auditioning several versions of herself throughout her early 20s. Blending satire and parody with absurdist comedic elements, the dying art Audition Tapes offer a playful yet sharp take on the grueling process Meg endured to break into the industry. Through this series of skits and performances, Meg acknowledges that the relentless dedication and rigorous training that were once essential to breaking into show business are now part of a fading reality. Watch the "picky" audition HERE.

Meg most recently returned from an eventful New York Fashion Week, attending Kim Shui and Collina Strada shows among various branded events. She teased a preview of "picky" with a getting ready feature with 10 Magazine. The track follows Meg's viral hit "in my bag" as well as her label debut single "by my heart" which was released alongside an official music video choreographed by creative director Max Pham (known for his work with Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, and Rosalia).

Meg Donnelly, widely celebrated for her standout performances in Disney's Zombies film series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Winchesters, recently joined the Range Music roster, marking an exciting new chapter in her multifaceted career.

