Quavo Delivers 'Trappa Rappa' Video

() Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo has officially released his latest single, "Trappa Rappa," via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The new track marks his first official release of the year and follows a monumental 2024 for Quavo, during which he was honored with the Variety Hitmakers Humanitarian of the Year Award for his work with the Rocket Foundation and his efforts to combat gun violence in America.

The new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Hidji, which features the QC megastar back in Atlanta reflecting on the tribulations he overcame before rising to become one of the biggest names in the rap game. Quavo originally previewed the track a few months ago during a livestream with Kai Cenat.

Earlier this week, he continued to build anticipation for the single on his Instagram with a video of himself doing push-ups while talking to himself, declaring that the song was bringing his style back to his signature "Bando" flow.

Meanwhile, NBA superstar Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram story, alongside highlights from his weekend at the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.

