Stream Carly Pearce's New Song 'No Rain'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce is set to release hummingbird: no rain, no flowers, a deluxe version of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album on March 14 adding five new tracks (Big Machine Records) including the brand new song out today, "no rain." Currently on her headline hummingbird world tour, Carly debuted the new song last night to thank London for two special nights of sold-out shows.

"no rain," finds Carly reflective and optimistic in a continued state of forward motion. The clean guitar and gorgeous strings give Carly the space not only to vocally soar, but also to process, free of self-judgment as she reminds herself that the challenges we face bring us to the light on the other side - that without the rain, there are no flowers to bloom.

Co-produced by Carly, hummingbird: no rain, no flowers extends her hummingbird era of growth through authentic storytelling and traditional country musicality. In addition to the original 14 tracks including the GRAMMY-nominated lead single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton and the current blazing single "truck on fire," the deluxe album features three never-before-heard songs - "if looks could kill," "heart first" and "no rain" - as well as two new acoustic Vevo takes on fan favorites "oklahoma" and "things i don't chase."

