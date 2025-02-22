.

Watch Ghost Bath's 'Rose Thorn Necklace' Video

02-22-2025
Watch Ghost Bath's 'Rose Thorn Necklace' Video

(NB) Ghost Bath have emerged from beyond the veil with their new album, Rose Thorn Necklace which will be released on May 9th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Free from the Moonlover-Starmourner-Self Loather conceptual trilogy, sole proprietor Nameless (aka Dennis Mikula) explores the most intense and introspective music from Ghost BATH's oeuvre, advancing with blackened blasts and melancholic movements while moving his only child forward into the unknown.

The first preview from the album comes in the form of the self-titled single. 'Rose Thorn Necklace'. Ghost Bath comments, "Rose Thorn Necklace is both beautiful and grotesque. It blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, exploring the contrast of something gorgeous and disgusting. I tried my best to not hold myself back - both musically and lyrically - and this is the result; depressive black metal with raw emotion, unique melodies, and textured synths."

Related Stories
Watch Ghost Bath's 'Rose Thorn Necklace' Video

Ghost Bath Ink Global Deal With Nuclear Blast

News > Ghost Bath

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Holding A Garage Sale- More Big Names Added To Warped Tour- Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- more

Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more

Day In Country

Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden- Stream Carly Pearce's New Song 'No Rain'- Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend'- more

Reviews

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Latest News

Watch Ghost Bath's 'Rose Thorn Necklace' Video

Metallica Holding A Garage Sale

More Big Names Added To Warped Tour

Ghost Hounds Announce New Album With 'House A Home'

Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra Share 'Hallow' Video

Iron Maiden Offshoot Airforce Release 'Acts of Madness

Crematory Launch Pre-Sale for 'Destination'

Watch GOTTHARD's 'Rusty Rose' Lyric Video