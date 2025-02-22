Watch Ghost Bath's 'Rose Thorn Necklace' Video

(NB) Ghost Bath have emerged from beyond the veil with their new album, Rose Thorn Necklace which will be released on May 9th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Free from the Moonlover-Starmourner-Self Loather conceptual trilogy, sole proprietor Nameless (aka Dennis Mikula) explores the most intense and introspective music from Ghost BATH's oeuvre, advancing with blackened blasts and melancholic movements while moving his only child forward into the unknown.

The first preview from the album comes in the form of the self-titled single. 'Rose Thorn Necklace'. Ghost Bath comments, "Rose Thorn Necklace is both beautiful and grotesque. It blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, exploring the contrast of something gorgeous and disgusting. I tried my best to not hold myself back - both musically and lyrically - and this is the result; depressive black metal with raw emotion, unique melodies, and textured synths."

