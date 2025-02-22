Watch GOTTHARD's 'Rusty Rose' Lyric Video

(CSM) While the world just celebrated one of the most romantic days of the year, Swiss hard rock icons GOTTHARD suddenly rouse us from slumber - namely with the third single from their upcoming album Stereo Crush, to be released on March 21, 2025 via RPM.

Compared to their previous hit, "Thunder & Lightning," "Rusty Rose" is anything but a love song as the story tells of dark experiences and feelings. Introduced by a relaxed Hammond melody, the single becomes increasingly powerful and gradually unfolds its full appeal.

With "Rusty Rose," GOTTHARD once again demonstrates their love for heavy riffs and underline the fact that they're still at the forefront of the genre.

"This song came together when we were jamming in the studio. Freddy had this great-sounding open-string acoustic riff and we built the music around it playing with dynamics. Lyrically, it's a song about fighting cancer and never giving up," notes guitarist Leo Leoni.

Related Stories

News > GOTTHARD