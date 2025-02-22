(CSM) While the world just celebrated one of the most romantic days of the year, Swiss hard rock icons GOTTHARD suddenly rouse us from slumber - namely with the third single from their upcoming album Stereo Crush, to be released on March 21, 2025 via RPM.
Compared to their previous hit, "Thunder & Lightning," "Rusty Rose" is anything but a love song as the story tells of dark experiences and feelings. Introduced by a relaxed Hammond melody, the single becomes increasingly powerful and gradually unfolds its full appeal.
With "Rusty Rose," GOTTHARD once again demonstrates their love for heavy riffs and underline the fact that they're still at the forefront of the genre.
"This song came together when we were jamming in the studio. Freddy had this great-sounding open-string acoustic riff and we built the music around it playing with dynamics. Lyrically, it's a song about fighting cancer and never giving up," notes guitarist Leo Leoni.
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more
Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video- Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Metallica Holding A Garage Sale
More Big Names Added To Warped Tour
Ghost Hounds Announce New Album With 'House A Home'
Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra Share 'Hallow' Video
Iron Maiden Offshoot Airforce Release 'Acts of Madness
Crematory Launch Pre-Sale for 'Destination'
Watch GOTTHARD's 'Rusty Rose' Lyric Video
Lord Sonny the Unifier's New Album Going Vinyl