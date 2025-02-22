Yung Lean Returns With 'Forever Yung' Video

(Orienteer) Yung Lean returns with "Forever Yung," the latest single and video from the ever-evolving Swedish artist and the first new music shared since he first hinted at a new album. Today, Yung Lean announces that the highly anticipated Jonatan will arrive on May 2nd via his World Affairs label.

"Forever Yung" was produced by Rami Dawod (Frank Ocean, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa) and arrives with a music video directed by Aidan Zamiri (Billie Eilish, Charli xcx) featuring some of his day 1 fans, the original Sad Boys Sherman and Gud, and his immediate family.

Whether via Yung Lean, JonatanLeandoer96, Död Mark, or through visual art and acting, Jonatan Leandoer Håstad has consistently reinvented himself and pushed the boundaries of self-expression throughout his decade-plus career. At only 28 years old, Yung Lean has lived many lives already - a graffiti kid, factory worker, a trailblazer of SoundCloud rap, and style icon that ignited the global Sad Boys/Girls movement, Lean evolved into a painter, a singer-songwriter, the frontman of a punk band, while also fighting battles with loss, substance abuse, and mental disorders. Like a phoenix, I will come up and rise - "Forever Yung"

Yung Lean will also return to the stage on March 1 for a headline show at Avicii Arena in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden. The show will be his biggest to date and is a testament to his enduring legacy.

Outside of music, Yung Lean has been filming for Romain Gavras' forthcoming movie Sacrifice alongside actors Chris Evans, John Malkovich, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel and more, including his musical collaborator Charli xcx.

Since bursting onto the global stage in 2013 with his twice-viral "Ginseng Strip 2002," which was the #1 TikTok song globally in 2022, the now 28-year-old artist is over a decade into a career that has been shockingly unique, not only for his international success as a Swedish rapper, but also the partnerships he has forged and the sheer potency of his art. Having collaborated with mainstream rappers like Travis Scott, alt-pop stars like FKA twigs, and avant-garde experimentalists like Dean Blunt, Yung Lean has explored the limits of genre with projects like JonatanLeandoer96 and his punk band Död Mark. With Jonatan, he makes his most direct artistic statement yet, one that synthesizes his career to date into a singular and powerful statement of intent. "Take off your mask" he sings on "Forever Yung," a fitting metaphor for this new, more direct, and earnest approach.

