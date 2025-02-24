Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2025 Tour

() Bachman Turner-Overdrive, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as "Takin' Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet", announced a new run of US tour dates dubbed, Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour. A majority of the shows will be co-headlined with southern rock pioneers The Marshall Tucker Band, with the 70s/80s hitmakers Jefferson Starship as the special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28.

The US tour will follow BTO's massive Back In Overdrive Tour 2025, an extensive run of shows across Canada this April and May. Multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, will open in support.

Last year, Randy Bachman revived BTO, and has continued to tour throughout 2024 with a run of US dates wrapping up next week. Led by Bachman, BTO's latest lineup also includes his son Tal Bachman. With Randy's legendary guitar and Tal's contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending their classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.

Founded in Spartanburg, SC over five decades ago, the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling rock band The Marshall Tucker Band have sold millions of albums worldwide thanks to hits such as "Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song," "Fire on the Mountain," and "24 Hours At a Time." CMT once named "Can't You See" the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song while Ultimate Classic Rock crowned it the #1 Southern Rock Song. Their self titled debut album reigns as Gibson Guitar's #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album of all time, and GRAMMY Magazine named the group's logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music. In 2023, the MTB was awarded Pandora's Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.

