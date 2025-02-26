Bad Religion, Descendents Lead Punk in The Park Denver Lineup

(AM Media) Brew Ha Ha Productions has announced the music lineup for the biggest Punk In The Park event to date. Punk In The Park Denver is set for Friday, July 18, Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20 at National Western Stockyards in Denver, Colorado, marking the first 3-day event for North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer festival.
Punk In The Park Denver will feature performances from punk rock legends including Bad Religion, Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto, Screeching Weasel, Circle Jerks, The Adicts, Propagandhi, The Aquabats, Strung Out, 7 Seconds, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, The Real McKenzies, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mustard Plug, Guttermouth and more.
The festival will feature craft beer tasting from Noon-3:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, as well as three full days of music from more than 40 bands on two stages, with no overlapping set times. VIP and General Admission 3-day tickets for this all-ages event go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10:00 AM Mountain Time at www.PunkInThePark.com. Single day tickets will be available closer to the event. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival dates.
Music Lineup
Bad Religion
Descendents
Dropkick Murphys
Pennywise
Streetlight Manifesto
Screeching Weasel
Circle Jerks
The Adicts
Propagandhi
The Aquabats
Strung Out
7 Seconds
The Casualties
Mad Caddies
The Real McKenzies
Voodoo Glow Skulls
Mustard Plug
Guttermouth
The Queers
The Dwarves
Riverboat Gamblers
The Pietasters
The Bombpops
Catbite
We Are the Union
Slaughterhouse
Kill Lincoln
Mercy Music
Flatfoot 56
Potato Pirates
Bite Me Bambi
Greg Antista & The Lonely Streets
Cheap Perfume
Younger Than Neil
Cleaner
Then I Fly
