Bad Religion, Descendents Lead Punk in The Park Denver Lineup

(AM Media) Brew Ha Ha Productions has announced the music lineup for the biggest Punk In The Park event to date. Punk In The Park Denver is set for Friday, July 18, Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20 at National Western Stockyards in Denver, Colorado, marking the first 3-day event for North America's premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer festival.

Punk In The Park Denver will feature performances from punk rock legends including Bad Religion, Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto, Screeching Weasel, Circle Jerks, The Adicts, Propagandhi, The Aquabats, Strung Out, 7 Seconds, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, The Real McKenzies, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mustard Plug, Guttermouth and more.

The festival will feature craft beer tasting from Noon-3:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, as well as three full days of music from more than 40 bands on two stages, with no overlapping set times. VIP and General Admission 3-day tickets for this all-ages event go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10:00 AM Mountain Time at www.PunkInThePark.com. Single day tickets will be available closer to the event. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival dates.

Music Lineup

Bad Religion

Descendents

Dropkick Murphys

Pennywise

Streetlight Manifesto

Screeching Weasel

Circle Jerks

The Adicts

Propagandhi

The Aquabats

Strung Out

7 Seconds

The Casualties

Mad Caddies

The Real McKenzies

Voodoo Glow Skulls

Mustard Plug

Guttermouth

The Queers

The Dwarves

Riverboat Gamblers

The Pietasters

The Bombpops

Catbite

We Are the Union

Slaughterhouse

Kill Lincoln

Mercy Music

Flatfoot 56

Potato Pirates

Bite Me Bambi

Greg Antista & The Lonely Streets

Cheap Perfume

Younger Than Neil

Cleaner

Then I Fly

