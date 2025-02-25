Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive Lead Summer Of Loud Lineup

(Live Nation) Sound Talent Group/Live Nation is proud to announce the Summer of Loud Tour - an epic bill featuring hard rock platinum acts, genre mainstays, and up and comers.

The tour features four rotating headliners, who are the heavyweights of the genre: Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive. The support headliners are The Devil Wears Prada and The Amity Affliction. TX2 will open June 22 through July 2; Kingdom of Giants will open July 5 through July 15; and Dark Divine will serve as openers from July 16 through July 27.

The tour kicks off June 21 in West Palm Beach, FL and winds through North America before wrapping on July 27 in Charlotte, NC. It will make its way to amphitheatres across the country and will undoubtedly thrill fans of modern hard rock and heavy metal with its explosive lineup that is truly a "can't miss" event of the summer.

"Summer of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it's an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life," says Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo.

"The Summer of Loud tour is about to be the best metal tour of the year," states I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage? It's going to be a tour you don't wanna miss."

"This summer tour has shaped up to be a huge and exciting line up," says KsE singer Jesse Leach. "I am honored and stoked to be able to share the stage with such solid and killer bands. I feel a deep sense of purpose with this new album and to be able to play some of these songs on stages across the U.S. and Canada. This is the tour of the summer!"

Parkway Drive's Winston McCall weighs in, saying "Summer of Loud, yep that sounds correct. This is the literal definition of a stacked line up, it's straight up insane. Nothing but power from top to bottom, this is going to be a summer to remember. So stoked to be part of it, so siked to bring the carnage and chaos. Let's f***ing GO!!!"

SUMMER OF LOUD TOUR:

6/21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

6/27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/28 - Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/2 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

7/5 - Irvine, CA - Great Park Live

7/6 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

7/8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/9 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard

7/11 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

7/12 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park*

7/13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

7/19 - York, PA - York State Fair*

7/20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/23 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

*Not A Live Nation Date

