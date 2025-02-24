Deadmau5, Suki Waterhouse Lead Somewhere Festival Lineup

.

(PPR) Building on the success of its debut last year as Elsewhere Festival, Somewhere Festival & Conference returns June 13th-14th in Downtown Wichita, KS, further establishing itself as a groundbreaking celebration of music, community, and social change.

The festival's evolution reflects its growing role as a home for artists, music workers, and changemakers, while reinforcing Wichita's status as a thriving creative and cultural hub. By uniting diverse artists, innovative technology, and a socially conscious audience, Somewhere Festival reimagines what a music festival can be.

This year's lineup boasts globally acclaimed headliners: electronic music powerhouse Deadmau5, genre-bending artist Suki Waterhouse, rising hip-hop star BigXthaPlug, and visionary producer Flying Lotus. Alongside them, an eclectic mix of artists will span genres from hip-hop and electronic to rock and experimental, including Kim Gordon, Aloe Blacc with 2ŁØT, Cassian, Tinlicker Live, Jerro, Die Spitz, Tommy Newport, Elise Trouw, La Luz, Chris Luno, and more. The festival prides itself on offering a genre-agnostic lineup, giving music fans the chance to discover new sounds while celebrating boundary-pushing artists from across the spectrum.

"When we launched this festival, it was about creating a space for artists and music workers who weren't finding the support they needed in traditional industry spaces," said Chase Koch, founder of Movement Musick. "With Somewhere Fest, we're proving that Wichita isn't 'elsewhere' when it comes to music and culture-it's Somewhere. A place where artists and audiences can connect, collaborate, and create something truly meaningful."

