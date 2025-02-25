G-Dragon Returns With Ubermensch

(align) Global Korean superstar G-Dragon returns with his highly anticipated new album, Ubermensch, released via Galaxy Corporation and their partnership with leading independent record label EMPIRE. The album is now available to stream here.

Widely recognized as the "King of K-pop," G-Dragon gives fans eight tracks on Ubermensch, alongside the release of music videos for two new songs, "DRAMA" and "TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)." The album includes the previously released songs "POWER" and "HOME SWEET HOME - (feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG)".

"Ubermensch' means 'Beyond-Man,' representing an individual who transcends themselves. This album embodies the idea of presenting a stronger and more resilient version of oneself to the public. I hope this strength resonates with my fans through my music," says G-Dragon.

G-Dragon will embark on a global tour, beginning with two highly anticipated shows at Goyang Stadium in Seoul on March 29 and 30, with pre-sale kicking off on February 26 HERE. This marks G-Dragon's first solo concert in eight years since his Act III, M.O.T.T.E world tour in 2017. Stateside, he will be seen next as the headliner for Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles in May. He was also announced to perform at F1 Singapore in October, where he co-headlines with Elton John.

