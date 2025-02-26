Good Terms Announce Tour Dates With Youth Fountain

(BPM) Alternative band Good Terms is excited to announce that they will on the road this spring, supporting Youth Fountain on their North American headline tour. The shows kick off on May 28th in Sacramento, with stops to follow in Anaheim, Atlanta, Baltimore, Hartford, Milwaukee, Denver, and more.

Vocalist / guitarist Brian McShea shares: "We're so pumped to hit the road with Youth Fountain! We're hitting a bunch of cities we've always wanted to hit, playing for friends haven't seen for a long time.

"Our new songs are so much fun to play; I'm excited to get the Youth Fountain crowd circling pitting! I also have a birthday landing on this tour, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate. Gonna be a Hell Yeah Brother way to kick off the summer."

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10am local time.

5/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

5/29 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

5/31 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

6/1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

6/3 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

6/4 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground

6/6 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar

6/7 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

6/8 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

6/10 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

6/12 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

6/13 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

6/14 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

6/15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

6/17 - Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

6/18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

6/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

6/21 - Denver, CO @ HQ

6/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby

