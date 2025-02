Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour

(PFA) On the heels of a successful tour that wrapped last December, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening/JBLZE is back with another round of U.S. dates. The latest tour will be a first for JBLZE as it will focus on the 50th Anniversary of the Led Zeppelin classic, Physical Graffiti.

The latest 21-city trek is billed as An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti. JBLZE has never done a tour that was centered around a specific Led Zeppelin album before as Bonham live celebrates all things about his father, drumming legend John Bonham.

The show will feature all the selections from Physical Graffiti performed alongside numerous other Led Zeppelin classics. The tour kicks off on May 3 in Wallingford, CT and runs across the country when it wraps May 31 in Los Angeles, CA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Wheeling, WV (May 07), Nashville, TN (May 15), Phoenix, AZ (May 23) and San Diego, CA (May 28) to name a few markets.

"This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time. Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about. I can't wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us. My goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years...And don't worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night," explains Jason Bonham.

JBLZE Tour Dates

Sat, May 03 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun, May 04 - Stamford, CT - Stamford Palace Theatre

Tue, May 06 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

Wed, May 07- Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

Fri, May 09 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City

Sat, May 10 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino

Sun, May 11 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Tue, May 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Thu, May 15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Fri, May 16 - Robinsonville, MS - Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica

Sat, May 17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at the District

Mon, May 19 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

Tue, May 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Wed, May 21 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Fri, May 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

Sat, May 24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sun, May 25 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Wed, May 28 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

Thu, May 29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri, May 30 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino - Backyard Amphitheater

Sat, May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

