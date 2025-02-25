Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour

(PFA) On the heels of a successful tour that wrapped last December, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening/JBLZE is back with another round of U.S. dates. The latest tour will be a first for JBLZE as it will focus on the 50th Anniversary of the Led Zeppelin classic, Physical Graffiti.
The latest 21-city trek is billed as An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti. JBLZE has never done a tour that was centered around a specific Led Zeppelin album before as Bonham live celebrates all things about his father, drumming legend John Bonham.
The show will feature all the selections from Physical Graffiti performed alongside numerous other Led Zeppelin classics. The tour kicks off on May 3 in Wallingford, CT and runs across the country when it wraps May 31 in Los Angeles, CA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Wheeling, WV (May 07), Nashville, TN (May 15), Phoenix, AZ (May 23) and San Diego, CA (May 28) to name a few markets.
"This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time. Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about. I can't wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us. My goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years...And don't worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night," explains Jason Bonham.
JBLZE Tour Dates
Sat, May 03 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun, May 04 - Stamford, CT - Stamford Palace Theatre
Tue, May 06 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
Wed, May 07- Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
Fri, May 09 - North Kansas City, MO - VooDoo at Harrah's Kansas City
Sat, May 10 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino
Sun, May 11 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
Tue, May 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
Thu, May 15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Fri, May 16 - Robinsonville, MS - Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica
Sat, May 17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at the District
Mon, May 19 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre
Tue, May 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Wed, May 21 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
Fri, May 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Sat, May 24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Sun, May 25 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Wed, May 28 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
Thu, May 29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Fri, May 30 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino - Backyard Amphitheater
Sat, May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve
Sammy Hagar Explained Jason Bonham's Emergency (2024 In Review)
Jason Bonham Forced To Leave Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour (2024 In Review)
Jason Bonham Leads The Lineup For Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+- Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour- more
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Tour- more
Whiskey Myers Plot What We Were Born To Do Tour- Koe Wetzel Previews Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Watch The Darkness 'Walk Through Fire'
The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming
Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour
Public Image Ltd Announce New Member Ahead Of Summer Tour
Ringo Starr Celebrated Opening Of Beats & Threads Exhibit
Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2025 Tour
Warped Tour Adds Hawthorne Heights, All Time Low And More
Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg