Kacey Musgraves To Headline Inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival

02-25-2025
(c3) Rufus Du Sol and Kacey Musgraves will headline the inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival, taking place August 8 & 9, 2025 at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado.

The stellar lineup also includes Glass Animals, SG Lewis (Live), Suki Waterhouse, Role Model, Nessa Barrett and more. Produced by Belly Up Aspen in partnership with C3 Presents, Aspen's new ultimate summer music festival doubles as a breathtaking getaway, with panoramic views from the base of Buttermilk Mountain. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10am MT.

Mastercard credit cardholders have special access to presale tickets for Up In The Sky. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9am MT.

