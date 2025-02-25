Kat Luna Announces EP at Grand Ole Opry Debut

(SMN) Kat Luna shared the exciting news that she will be releasing a new EP while making her debut at the Grand Ole Opry this past Saturday. The EP, titled That Girl, will be available on March 7.
Produced by Nathan Chapman, the EP includes eight tracks, all co-written by Luna. The release of That Girl not only signifies an exciting future for Luna as a solo artist but reflects Luna's immense personal growth and path to finding her most authentic self over the past year. The EP will also feature both English and Spanish, a key element of Luna's artistry and musical upbringing.
"This EP is the most honest and personal music I have ever written and I am so excited to share it," Luna said. "This project is a time capsule of a particular part of my life and it really embodies my story of finding myself and my true happiness. I can't wait for everyone to hear it and I hope it helps others in their journey too."
The full track list for That Girl includes:
1. I Don't (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Emma Kleinberg, Robyn Dell Unto, Erika Ender
2. Left Right (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Cole Miracle, Austin Taylor Smith, Erika Ender
3. That Girl (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Rhett Akins, KK Johnson, Erika Ender
4. Young Again - Kat Luna, Ben Goldsmith, Lauren McLamb
5. Happiest I've Ever Been (Spanglish Version) - Kat Luna, Josh Kerr, Peytan Porter, Erika Ender
6. Tú No (I Don't Spanish - Version) [Bonus track] - Kat Luna, Emma Kleinberg, Robyn Dell Unto, Erika Ender
7. Left Right (Bonus Track) - Kat Luna, Cole Miracle, Austin Taylor Smith
8. I Don't (Bonus Track) - Kat Luna, Emma Kleinberg, Robyn Dell Unto
While making her Grand Ole Opry debut, Luna performed two songs from her upcoming EP, "I Don't" and "That Girl," giving the audience an idea of the emotional journey that will be found on the project.
Luna reflected on her Opry debut, sharing, "Being able to walk on The Opry for the first time as a solo artist was so special and something I will never forget. It was such an honor to not only perform, but also to announce my EP on that sacred stage. I can't thank everyone at the Opry enough for being so welcoming and making the experience so memorable."
