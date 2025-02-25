Kill Devil Hill Launching Spring Tour

(OMG) Kill Devil Hill is hitting the road this spring, bringing their powerhouse sound to venues across the South and West Coast! Featuring frontman Dewey Bragg, acclaimed guitarist Mark Zavon, and original Five Finger Death Punch bassist Matt Snell, the band continues to deliver hard-hitting, groove-heavy rock that fuses modern intensity with a classic edge.
This highly anticipated run kicks off April 4th in Crowley, LA, and will take the band through Mississippi, Florida, and California, including a stop at the iconic Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood.
With crushing riffs, commanding vocals, and a thunderous rhythm section, Kill Devil Hill continues to push the boundaries of hard rock and heavy metal. Fans can expect a raw, high-energy performance packed with heavy grooves and electrifying musicianship.
Don't miss your chance to witness Kill Devil Hill live-grab your tickets now and prepare for one of the most intense rock shows of the year!
Friday, April 4 - Sam's Place - Crowley, LA
Saturday, April 5 - Martin's Downtown - Jackson, MS
Sunday, April 6 - The Sanctuary - Biloxi, Mississippi
Wednesday, April 9 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL
Thursday, April 10 - Wynfield's - Satellite Beach, FL
Friday, April 11 - Stet's Bar - Fort Myers, FL
Saturday, April 12 - The Surly Siren - Key West, FL
Sunday, April 13 - West End Trading Company - Sanford, FL
Thursday, April 17 - Whiskey A Go Go - Hollywood, CA
Friday, April 18 - House of Blues (Parish Room) - Anaheim, CA
Kill Devil Hill Deliver 'Pharmaceutical Sunshine' Video
Kill Devil Hill Reveal Artwork For 'Seas Of Oblivion'
Kill Devil Hill's Next Album Not Impacted By Rex Brown Departure
Kill Devil Hill Have Songs Written For Next Album
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+- Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour- more
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Tour- more
Whiskey Myers Plot What We Were Born To Do Tour- Koe Wetzel Previews Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+
Jason Bonham To Celebrate Physical Graffiti 50th Anniversary With Led Zeppelin Evening Tour
Simple Plan To Mark 25 Years With Bigger Than You Think! Tour
Stream Goose's New Song 'Lead Up'
Watch The Darkness 'Walk Through Fire'
The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming
Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour
Public Image Ltd Announce New Member Ahead Of Summer Tour