Kill Devil Hill Launching Spring Tour

(OMG) Kill Devil Hill is hitting the road this spring, bringing their powerhouse sound to venues across the South and West Coast! Featuring frontman Dewey Bragg, acclaimed guitarist Mark Zavon, and original Five Finger Death Punch bassist Matt Snell, the band continues to deliver hard-hitting, groove-heavy rock that fuses modern intensity with a classic edge.

This highly anticipated run kicks off April 4th in Crowley, LA, and will take the band through Mississippi, Florida, and California, including a stop at the iconic Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood.



With crushing riffs, commanding vocals, and a thunderous rhythm section, Kill Devil Hill continues to push the boundaries of hard rock and heavy metal. Fans can expect a raw, high-energy performance packed with heavy grooves and electrifying musicianship.

Don't miss your chance to witness Kill Devil Hill live-grab your tickets now and prepare for one of the most intense rock shows of the year!

Friday, April 4 - Sam's Place - Crowley, LA

Saturday, April 5 - Martin's Downtown - Jackson, MS

Sunday, April 6 - The Sanctuary - Biloxi, Mississippi

Wednesday, April 9 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

Thursday, April 10 - Wynfield's - Satellite Beach, FL

Friday, April 11 - Stet's Bar - Fort Myers, FL

Saturday, April 12 - The Surly Siren - Key West, FL

Sunday, April 13 - West End Trading Company - Sanford, FL

Thursday, April 17 - Whiskey A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

Friday, April 18 - House of Blues (Parish Room) - Anaheim, CA

