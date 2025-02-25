Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Coming This Summer

(EBM) This summer Las Vegas welcomes the largest gathering of hit songwriters in the city's history as it launches the first Las Vegas Songwriters Festival. Presented by MGM Resorts International and Entersong Entertainment, the groundbreaking event will take place August 21-24, 2025, offering fans an intimate, immersive experience with some of the biggest names in song craft - from country music and beyond.

Hosted at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino by Matt Warren (who has written songs for Darius Rucker, Gary Allan and many more) and founded by Entersong's Rob Hatch and Mike Every, in collaboration with MGM Resorts, the weekend will feature more than 300 No. 1 hits represented by 100 live performances, as 50 award-winning songwriters perform in various venues throughout the resort.

From perennial chart toppers to multi-Platinum creative trailblazers, featured performers include Bob DiPiero (Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Brooks & Dunn), Dean Dillon (George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton), Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood) and Victoria Shaw (Garth Brooks, Ricky Martin), among others.

Additional performers include Billy Montana (Garth Brooks), Jesse Lee (Keith Urban), Justin Wilson (Morgan Wallen) and dozens more, inviting fans along on an unforgettable musical journey through "three chords and the truth."

As the masterminds of the world's most beloved songs, each writer will mix an entertaining live performance with captivating storytelling, revealing the inspiration behind the work - and even hosting select Q&A sessions.

"For years Mandalay Bay has been one of the leaders in delivering memorable entertainment experiences for its guests and we believe the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival (LVSF) will continue this tradition," said Paul Davis, Senior Vice President of Booking and Development, MGM Resorts International. "LVSF will provide a platform for songwriters to celebrate their incredible artistry and storytelling that has shaped the industry's greatest hits and resonate with music fans everywhere."

Entersong's Rob Hatch said, "The Las Vegas Songwriters Festival brings together some of the most prolific songwriters of our time - artists whose words and melodies have shaped the soundtrack of our lives. It's an intimate opportunity to hear the stories behind the songs, straight from the voices that wrote them."

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase either a General Admission or VIP ticket, along with the ability to purchase a room and ticket package, making the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival's first year an ideal event and vacation getaway. Artist pre-sales will run Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. PST to Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. PST. Members of MGM Rewards will have pre-sale access Thursday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PST via LVSF at Mandalay Bay.

