Lights Announces North American (A)LIVE AGAIN Tour

(AR) Electro-pop heavyweight Lights announces her "(A)LIVE AGAIN" TOUR, a North American leg that hits the road this spring. The tour kicks off May 8th in Victoria, BC, before heading across the United States, wrapping up in Toronto on June 7th.
"I've spent my last year and a half off the road putting my heart and soul into A6," says Lights. "Now I'm so ready to bring it to life and hear everyone sing it back to me. There's nothing like that feeling and this record will be extra special, I can feel it."
Tickets go on-sale this Friday February 28th at 10 AM, with fan pre-sales starting tomorrow, February 26th at 10 AM. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available at each date.
(A)LIVE AGAIN TOUR DATES
May 8 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
May 9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
May 10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry
May 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
May 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre
May 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
May 24 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
May 27 - Chicago, IL - Outset
May 28 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell
May 31 - Carrboro, NC - Motorco Music Hall
June 1 - Washington, DC - Atlantis
June 3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
June 4 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
June 5 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
June 7 - Toronto, ON - History
