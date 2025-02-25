Lights Announces North American (A)LIVE AGAIN Tour

(AR) Electro-pop heavyweight Lights announces her "(A)LIVE AGAIN" TOUR, a North American leg that hits the road this spring. The tour kicks off May 8th in Victoria, BC, before heading across the United States, wrapping up in Toronto on June 7th.

"I've spent my last year and a half off the road putting my heart and soul into A6," says Lights. "Now I'm so ready to bring it to life and hear everyone sing it back to me. There's nothing like that feeling and this record will be extra special, I can feel it."

Tickets go on-sale this Friday February 28th at 10 AM, with fan pre-sales starting tomorrow, February 26th at 10 AM. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available at each date.

(A)LIVE AGAIN TOUR DATES

May 8 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

May 9 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry

May 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

May 15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

May 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

May 24 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

May 27 - Chicago, IL - Outset

May 28 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

May 31 - Carrboro, NC - Motorco Music Hall

June 1 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

June 3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

June 4 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

June 5 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

June 7 - Toronto, ON - History

