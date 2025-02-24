LL COOL J Delivers 'Rock The Bells' Video

(Juggernaut Sound) For the first time ever, LL COOL J unveils a brand-new music video for his 1985 anthem "Rock The Bells," directed by Gregory Brunkalla. Shot in striking black-and-white, the video pulses with the energy of modern-day New York, where subway riders, riverside crowds, and street cyphers rap along, keeping the fire of LL's breakout era burning.

"Rock The Bells" isn't just a classic-it's energy in motion, fueling the next wave of artists and fans who carry hip-hop forward. Hip-hop doesn't stand still, and neither does LL COOL J. Four decades after reshaping the sound of rap, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Kennedy Center Honoree, NAACP Image Award winner, and two-time Grammy Award-winning icon LL COOL J brings two of his most celebrated albums back to vinyl: All World: Greatest Hits and Phenomenon, out April 11 via Def Jam/ UMe.

This isn't just a reissue-it's a reintroduction. As hip-hop marks its 50th anniversary and LL celebrates 40 years since his debut, these releases reaffirm his unmatched impact while giving fans a fresh way to engage with the music that shaped the culture.

Both albums will be available as limited-edition color variant 2LP pressings and standard black 2LP pressings, allowing fans to own a piece of history while celebrating LL COOL J's ongoing influence.

Released on November 5, 1996, All World: Greatest Hits brings together LL COOL J's era-defining anthems, including "Rock The Bells," "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Going Back To Cali," "Around The Way Girl," and "I Need Love"

Phenomenon released on October 14, 1997, showcased LL COOL J's ability to reinvent hip-hop storytelling with tracks like "Phenomenon," "Candy" [feat. Ricky Bell & Ralph Tresvant, "4, 3, 2, 1" [feat. Canibus, DMX, Master P, Method Man & Redman], and "Hot, Hot, Hot."

These releases aren't just about the past-they're a testament to how LL's music continues to connect, inspire, and move the culture forward.

