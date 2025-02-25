Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Expands 'It Takes Balls' Grants

(EBM) In celebration of World Spay Day today, Feb. 25, country music icon Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has announced the It Takes Balls campaign will focus specifically on Central, South and West Texas this year. In 2024, It Takes Balls provided grants to East Texas, North Texas and the Texas Panhandle. The initiative, which kicked off in 2023, raises awareness for the importance of spay & neuter and offers grants to qualifying low-cost programs.

"Since we launched the program in 2023, we've been able to help over 80 clinics with their spay & neuter programs. We started in Tennessee, then supported programs in North Texas, the Texas Panhandle and East Texas, where I was raised," shares Lambert. "Now we want to assist spay & neuter initiatives in other parts of my home state. It's so rewarding to know we're helping alleviate overcrowded shelters while creating a lasting and measurable change in the quality of life for thousands of shelter pets."

As great as most animal shelters are, they will never replace a loving home and are not equipped to handle the high number of incoming animals each year. Per the World Animal Foundation, over 6.5 million animals entered shelters in 2023 and 690,000 were euthanized, often due to lack of space. The most impactful way to reduce those numbers is through spay & neuter.

MuttNation is inviting low cost spay & neuter programs in Central Texas, South Texas and West Texas to complete and submit a grant application to help combat this ongoing issue. The application is open through March 28 and can be found HEREhere

