My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Deftones Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

(C3) My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th edition of Shaky Knees Music Festival, taking place September 19-21 at its new home in downtown Atlanta's crown jewel, Piedmont Park.

The massive lineup includes Vampire Weekend, Lenny Kravitz, returning for his first performance in Atlanta in nearly seven years, Cage The Elephant, Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys, Sublime, "Weird Al" Yankovic, The Marias, Public Enemy, Lucy Dacus, Devo, Pixies, The Backseat Lovers, TV On The Radio, The All-American Rejects, Idles and many more for over 50 performances across four stages.

Fans can sign up now at ShakyKneesFestival.comto receive an SMS access code for the presale on Thursday, February 27 at 10am ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets. 1-Day and 3-Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets will be available.

