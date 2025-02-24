Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce Love Earth World Tour

(Reprise) neil young and the chrome hearts announce the love earth world tour, to take place this Summer. Kicking off on June 18 in Rattvik, Sweden, the first leg of the tour travels through the EU and UK. The North American leg begins in Charlotte on August 8 before concluding in Los Angeles on September 15.
Tickets are available beginning tomorrow, February 25 via an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins Friday, February 28.
With his band, the chrome hearts-Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums)-Neil Young (guitar and vocal) is bringing his music and songs, new and old, to you. Their recent single "big change" is the first introduction of what's to come on the love earth tour.
Neil Young is proud to partner with Farm Aid (co-founded by Neil Young in 1985) to bring HOMEGROWN Concessions to this tour, leading the way to change the live music food system. HOMEGROWN Concessions brings family farm food - produced sustainably with a fair price paid to the farmer and served on compostable serviceware - to music venues.
love earth world tour dates:
Jun 18 - Rattvik, Sweden - Dalhalla
Jun 20 - Bergen, Norway - Bergenhus Fortress
Jun 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Tioren
Jun 26 - Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle
Jun 30 - Brussels, Belgium - Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
Jul 01 - Groningen, Netherlands - Drafbaan Stedpark
Jul 03 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne
Jul 04 - Monchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark
Jul 08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
Aug 8 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Aug 13 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug 17 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Aug 23 - New York, NY - Jones Beach
Aug 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods
Aug 27 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island
Sep 01 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sep 05 - George, WA - The Gorge
Sep 06 - Vancouver, BC - Deer Lake Park
Sep 10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 12 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
