Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Pantera is pleased to announce their 2025 US Summer amphitheater tour! Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on July 15th in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and wind its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on September 13th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Support will be provided by Swedish heavy metal icons Amon Amarth and an additional guest opener to be announced at a later date. Get ready for The Heaviest Tour Of The Summer!

Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, PANTERA's latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The tour follows the band's Spring run of stadium shows with Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies as well as a very special UK performance as part of Black Sabbath's and Ozzy Osbourne's historic final show alongside Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and more.

Ticket and VIP presales begin Tuesday, February 25th at 10:00am local time. General on sale date is Friday, February 28th at 10:00am local time at Pantera.com.

PANTERA w/ Amon Amarth:

7/15/2025 The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

7/17/2025 Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

7/19/2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

7/20/2025 Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

7/22/2025 Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7/25/2025 Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

7/26/2025 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

7/28/2025 Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY

7/29/2025 BankNH Pavilion - Gilford, NH

7/31/2025 PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

8/02/2025 Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

8/03/2025 Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

8/06/2025 American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Milwaukee, WI

8/07/2025 Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

8/20/2025 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

8/22/2025 White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

8/23/2025 Cascades Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

8/26/2025 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

8/27/2025 Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

8/29/2025 T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8/31/2025 Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

9/02/2025 Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

9/03/2025 Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

9/05/2025 Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN

9/06/2025 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

9/08/2025 Coca-Cola Amphitheater - Birmingham, AL

9/10/2025 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

9/11/2025 Coastal Credit Union Park - Raleigh, NC

9/13/2025 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

PANTERA w/ Metallica, Suicidal Tendencies:

4/19/2025 JMA Wireless Dome - Syracuse, NY

4/24/2025 Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

5/01/2025 Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

5/07/2025 Lane Stadium - Blacksburg, VA

5/25/2025 Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

5/28/2025 Northwest Stadium - Landover, MD

5/31/2025 Bank Of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

6/03/2025 Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

6/08/2025 Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

6/14/2025 NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

6/22/2025 Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

6/29/2025 Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

PANTERA w/ Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Slayer, more:

7/05/2025 Villa Park - Birmingham, UK

