Parker McCollum Surprises Laci Kaye With Invite To Debut At Grand Ole Opry

(Geffen) Acclaimed Geffen Records singer, songwriter and musician Laci Kaye Booth is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on March 29. After her opening set for Parker McCollum at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, IA on February 22, McCollum invited Laci back on stage to perform her track "The Loneliest Girl In The World" with him.

At the conclusion of the performance, Parker shared the momentous news with Laci. The sold-out show marked the final night of the first leg of McCollum's "What Kinda Man" arena tour.

"I'm so incredibly grateful and honored," says Laci Kaye Booth. "I've waited six years in Nashville, and my whole life before that, for this very moment. I can't believe it's here. What a beautiful experience, made even more special by one of my favorite artists and Texans, Parker McCollum."

This milestone performance marks yet another highlight in Booth's remarkable career as she joins the ranks of iconic artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Lady A, and many more who have stepped inside the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. Following her debut, Booth will perform at the Sand in My Boots 2025 festival in Gulf Shores, AL on May 16.

Raised in a barn in Livingston, TX and now based in Nashville, Booth started writing her own songs at age nine. Named one of CMT's "Next Women of Country," she has spent much of the past year on the road including shows with Flatland Cavalry, Parker McCollum, Kameron Marlowe and more.

After she released her debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World, last spring via Geffen Records, Billboard hailed Booth as "one of the genre's brightest newcomers." Produced by Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Patrick Droney), All Country News said the album marked "her most compelling work yet...a must-listen for anyone craving music that speaks to the depths of human experience." The Los Angeles Times observed, "The most impressive LP from a new(-ish) country act so far this year, The Loneliest Girl in the World teems with vivid songwriting."

